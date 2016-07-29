Does Work-Life Balance Exist? See What These 12 Founders Think.

July 29, 2016 7 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Work-life balance is hard to define. For some, work is life, but for others, the term means making time for family, friends or even just relaxing.

“It is very important,” says Dave Rusenko, founder and CEO of Weebly. “It means you’re working at a sustainable pace.”

Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek, may disagree with that statement. “The phrase work-life balance applies to two separate things that you're trading off between, and for me they all sort of mold into one -- it's not like work ever really ends.”

While where people stand on the work-life spectrum will vary, we wanted to get a read on how other entrepreneurs define it. So, Entrepreneur.com pulled from our 20 Questions series, where we ask both established and up-and-coming entrepreneurs 20 questions about what makes them tick, their everyday success strategies and advice for aspiring founders. From those interviews we took these 12 founders answers to “What does work-life balance mean to you?”

See what they had to say: