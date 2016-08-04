August 4, 2016 10 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Today, having a functional, strategic website is the norm -- in 2015, more Americans shopped online than they did in stores, and 3.2 billion people were using the internet -- but it wasn’t always that way.

Since the invention of the World Wide Web in 1991, companies have been forced to design and redesign their websites based around the needs of the ever-changing consumer.

We dug up the home pages of 15 popular companies using the WayBack Machine and used them to show just how much the internet has changed.

Note: Wayback Machine has been capturing significantly more images of these websites since 2012. We used a good number of images of websites from 2013 because there is a large number of screenshots to choose from at that point in time as reference, but we also dug way back in the archives Apple, The White House and NASA.

Related: The Public World Wide Web Turns 25:

Founders of AOL, Twitter and More Share the Best and Worst Moments in Internet History

13 Pivotal Internet Moments That Forever Changed How We Live, Work and Play

15 Throwback Web Pages That Show Us How the Internet Has Changed

Why the Internet Needs the WayBack Machine, the Site That Archives the Web

15 Internet Relics We Miss (and Some We Don't)