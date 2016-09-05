Career Advice for Young People From Tony Robbins, Richard Branson and 28 Other Successful People

The executive vice president of development and acquisitions at The Trump Organization and head of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand tells Business Insider that you need to work especially hard early in your life to find and foster your passions so that you can love what you do.

"Passion is something that's hard to discover purely through introspection," she explains. "You have to have experiences -- you have to learn real time and through experiences what makes you tick."

This means identifying the things that you could potentially be interested in and then just going for them, whether it's through internships or taking jobs in fields that could potentially be interesting for you.

"Just go out and do things, and those things that continue to spark an interest, do more of," she advises.

Once you've found your passion, the key to success is then putting in the work.

"The only people I've ever met who are really successful in their fields, regardless of what field that is, are people who are deeply passionate about the work they do every day and are motivated by a sense of purpose," Trump says.