5 Online Stars Who Made the Jump to Traditional Media

September 6, 2016 4 min read

As social media continues to increasingly influence culture at large, traditional media is looking for ways to keep up.

So how does the entertainment industry respond to the social media uprising? Easy. Bring in top social media talent. Major TV networks have offered prime time to some of those YouTubers you (or your kids) follow. Other social stars are taking it upon themselves to break into TV.

But this transition from social to traditional isn’t without challenges, which is why Comedy Central is taking a different approach. The TV network ordered a TV show starring comedian James Davis that is based on his Snapchat series.

While we wait to find out if this experimental Snapchat TV show will be a success -- let's take a look at the successes and failures of other social media stars who have moved to traditional media.