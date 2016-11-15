The 25 Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurship in 2017
Some entrepreneurs follow their gut. Others follow their education -- and schools across the nation are increasingly catering to the ambitions of future business leaders.
That’s why Entrepreneur partnered with The Princeton Review to present the annual ranking of the top 25 undergraduate entrepreneurship degree programs and top 25 graduate programs offered in the U.S. (and one in Mexico). The schools featured helped hone students’ game-changing ideas, give them access to world-class mentors (i.e. professors and alumni), and perhaps provide classmates turned co-founders.
The ranking was determined after The Princeton Review surveyed more than 300 colleges and universities to decide which best serves the entrepreneurial spirit. The methodology took into account a number of factors, including the entrepreneurship programs offered at the school, the number of entrepreneurship clubs and organizations available to students, if business plan competitions were held and the faculty's experience in the startup world. (To see the full methodology breakdown pick up a copy of the December issue of Entrepreneur magazine.)
Check out the 2017 list of the top 25 best graduate programs for entrepreneurship:
Harvard University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 34
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: NR
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 98
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 114
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $1.8 billion
Tuition per year: $72,312
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Harvard University was established in 2003. It currently offers 34 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 114 companies and have collectively raised $1.8 billion in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 278 companies and have collectively raised $5.9 billion in funding.
Ninety-eight percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 226 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Babson College
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 22
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,344
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 753
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: NR
Tuition per year: $65,278
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Babson College was established in 1978. It currently offers 22 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 753 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 1,156 companies.
During the 2015-16 academic year Babson College students won $27,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Its entire entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 36 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Rice University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 30
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 319
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 112
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $1.6 billion
Tuition per year: $56,093
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Rice University was established in 2001. It currently offers 30 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 112 companies and have collectively raised $1.6 billion in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 128 companies.
During the 2015-16 academic year Rice University students won $10,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
It's entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 156 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Northwestern University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 58
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,487
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 86
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 181
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $78 million
Tuition per year: $65,284
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Northwestern University was established in 2003. It currently offers 58 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 181 companies and have collectively raised more than $78 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 332 companies and have collectively raised more than $376 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Northwestern University students won $553,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Eighty-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 315 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
The University of Chicago
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,769
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 46
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 234
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $81 million
Tuition per year: $59,753
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at The University of Chicago was established in 1998. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 234 companies and have collectively raised more than $81 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 338 companies and have collectively raised more than $736 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year The University of Chicago students won $737,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Forty-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 162 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Michigan
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 56
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 3,359
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 41
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 169
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $117 million
Tuition per year: $54,788 (in-state)
$59,788 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Michigan was established in 1999. It currently offers 56 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 169 companies and have collectively raised more than $117 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 316 companies and have collectively raised more than $166 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Michigan students won $911,742 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Forty-one percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 202 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Brigham Young University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 29
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 274
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 93
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 102
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $289 million
Tuition per year: $24,620
$12,310 (LDS students)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Brigham Young University was established in 1989. It currently offers 29 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 102 companies and have collectively raised more than $289 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 146 companies and have collectively raised more than $420 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Brigham Young University students won $166,150 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Ninety-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 162 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 21
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 459
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 91
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 453
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $58 million
Tuition per year: $15,039 (in-state)
$27,064 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York was established in 1993. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 453 companies and have collectively raised $58 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 765 companies and have collectively raised $73 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York students won $53,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Ninety-one percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 37 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Temple University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 74
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 3,546
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 157
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $2 million
Tuition per year: $31,540 (in-state)
$43,744 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Temple University was established in 1997. It currently offers 74 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 157 companies and have collectively raised $2 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 211 companies and have collectively raised more than $47 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Temple University students won $21,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 189 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
The University of South Florida
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 58
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,335
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 92
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 318
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $15 million
Tuition per year: $11,253 (in-state)
$20,637 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at The University of South Florida was established in 2002. It currently offers 58 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 318 companies and have collectively raised $15 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 357 companies and have collectively raised $20 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year The University of South Florida students won $75,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Ninety-two percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought, or run a successful business, and 59 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Virginia
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 27
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 792
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 111
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $175 million
Tuition per year: $58,150 (in-state)
$60,468 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Virginia was established in 1995. It currently offers 27 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 111 companies and have collectively raised more than $175 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 199 companies and have collectively raised more than $397 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Virginia students won $10,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 48 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
The University of Texas at Austin
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 33
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 402
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 92
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 95
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: NR
Tuition per year: $33,298 (in-state)
$48,832 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at The University of Texas at Austin was established in 2001. It currently offers 33 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 95 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 100 companies.
During the 2015-16 academic year The University of Texas at Austin students won $79,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Ninety-two percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 537 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
DePaul University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 27
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,101
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 109
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $12 million
Tuition per year: $1,020/credit hour
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at DePaul University was established in 2003. It currently offer 27 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 109 companies and have collectively raised $12 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 185 companies and have collectively raised $20 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year DePaul University students won $2,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Its entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 55 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Washington
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 28
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 918
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 60
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 177
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $37 million
Tuition per year: $31,200 (in-state)
$45,410 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Washington was established in 1991. It currently offers 28 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 177 companies and have collectively raised more than $37 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 303 companies and have collectively raised more than $104 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Washington students won $99,920 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Sixty percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 266 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Utah
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 18
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 486
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 31
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 78
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $14 million
Tuition per year: $26,933 (in-state)
$49,366 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Utah was established in 2002. It currently offers 18 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 78 companies and have collectively raised more than $14 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 145 companies and have collectively raised more than $138 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Utah students won $429,812 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Thirty-one percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 476 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: NR
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: NR
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 45
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $25 million
Tuition per year: $40,096 (in-state)
$57,494 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was established in 1988. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 45 companies and have collectively raised more than $25 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 56 companies and have collectively raised more than $40 million in funding.
There have been 440 individual mentors working with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Syracuse University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 20
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 722
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 90
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: NR
Tuition per year: $38,544
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Syracuse University was established in 1996. It currently offers 20 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 90 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 131 companies.
The entire graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 34 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Saint Louis University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 52
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 503
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 73
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 38
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $16 million
Tuition per year: $52,475
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Saint Louis University was established in 1987. It currently offers 52 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 38 companies and have collectively raised more than $15 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 55 companies and have collectively raised more than $41 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Saint Louis University students won $6,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Seventy-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 61 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Oklahoma
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 9
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 74
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 80
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 18
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $227 million
Tuition per year: $16,229 (in-state)
$33,804 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Oklahoma was established in 2003. It currently offers nine entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 18 companies and have collectively raised more than $227 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 23 companies and have collectively raised more than $234 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Oklahoma students won $18,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Eighty percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 48 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Maryland
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 38
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,433
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 59
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 36
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $466,000
Tuition per year: $45,499 (in-state)
$54,409 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Maryland was established in 1986. It currently offers 38 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 36 companies and have collectively raised $466,500 in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 42 companies and have collectively raised more than $2 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Maryland students won $4,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Fifty-nine percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 101 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Texas A&M University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 16
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 480
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 33
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 250
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: NR
Tuition per year: $22,213 (in-state)
$34,849 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Texas A&M University was established in 1999. It currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 250 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 600 companies.
During the 2015-16 academic year Texas A&M University students won $535,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Thirty-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 83 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
The University of Texas at Dallas
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 21
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 629
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 73
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 210
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $1 million
Tuition per year: $19,042 (in-state)
$34,655 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at The University of Texas at Dallas was established in 2005. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 210 companies and have collectively raised more than $1 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 296 companies and have collectively raised $5 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year The University of Texas at Dallas students won $45,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Seventy-three percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 63 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Rochester
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 23
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 180
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 77
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 81
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $31 million
Tuition per year: $54,276
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Rochester was established in 2006. It currently offers 23 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 81 companies and have collectively raised more than $31 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 102 companies and have collectively raised more than $64 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Rochester students won $32,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Seventy-seven percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 129 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Washington University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 21
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 401
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 76
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 49
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $18 million
Tuition per year: $52,273
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Washington University in St. Louis was established in 2003. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 49 companies and have collectively raised more than $18 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 77 companies and have collectively raised more than $43 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Washington University in St. Louis students won $240,200 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Seventy-six percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 190 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Northeastern University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 49
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,784
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 64
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 101
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $6 million
Tuition per year: $44,605
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Northeastern University was established in 2012. It currently offers 49 entrepreneurship-related graduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 101 companies and have collectively raised more than $6 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Northeastern University students won $30,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Sixty-four percent of the total graduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 179 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.