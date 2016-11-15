The 25 Best Graduate Programs for Entrepreneurship in 2017

The Princeton Review looked at more than 2,000 colleges and universities to find the best ones that will set entrepreneurs up for success.

November 15, 2016

Some entrepreneurs follow their gut. Others follow their education -- and schools across the nation are increasingly catering to the ambitions of future business leaders.

That’s why Entrepreneur partnered with The Princeton Review to present the annual ranking of the top 25 undergraduate entrepreneurship degree programs and top 25 graduate programs offered in the U.S. (and one in Mexico). The schools featured helped hone students’ game-changing ideas, give them access to world-class mentors (i.e. professors and alumni), and perhaps provide classmates turned co-founders.

The ranking was determined after The Princeton Review surveyed more than 300 colleges and universities to decide which best serves the entrepreneurial spirit. The methodology took into account a number of factors, including the entrepreneurship programs offered at the school, the number of entrepreneurship clubs and organizations available to students, if business plan competitions were held and the faculty's experience in the startup world. (To see the full methodology breakdown pick up a copy of the December issue of Entrepreneur magazine.)

Check out the 2017 list of the top 25 best graduate programs for entrepreneurship: