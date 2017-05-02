10 Martha Stewart Quotes to Live By

Business woman, best-selling author, television personality and serial entrepreneur Martha Stewart knows a thing or two about success. Launching her own companies, running a magazine, hosting a television show -- there are few things the successful woman hasn’t done.

Related: 10 Barack Obama Quotes on Hard Work, Success, Motivation and More

Sure, she’s dealt with her fair share of public scandals, but despite them, she’s only continued to grow and expand upon her success. From overcoming obstacles and pushing forward, there’s much to be learned from the domestic diva.

Check out these 10 quotes that will motivate and inspire you.