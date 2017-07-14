This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.

July 14, 2017 5 min read

The Points Guy started as a travel blog seven years ago run from Brian Kelly’s cubicle at Morgan Stanley. It’s grown a lot since, graduating from a side hustle to a full-fledged lifestyle brand immersed in the world of travel, miles and points. It now reaches more than 4.2 million readers every month.

As it has evolved, its office space has changed too, moving from Kelly’s apartment and later into larger and larger Manhattan WeWork spaces. This spring, the company finally moved into space of its very own: a 7,500 square foot office in the Flatiron District.

The space was designed by architecture firm TPG and takes its inspiration from air travel (naturally), with airline-inspired decor and even those little Bischoff biscuits Delta hands out in-flight. But for Kelly, the real theme for the space is focus. With its own office, The Points Guy can build the company in a way that’s not easy in a coworking space, where privacy is at a minimum. The new office also gives the company a chance to really to develop a permanent office culture for its growing team.

It’s a rite of passage for growing startups of any size -- discovering what the company really is. Take a tour through The Points Guy’s office to see how this startup is approaching this classic business situation, planning both for its current staff and the company it hopes to grow into.