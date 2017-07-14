This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.
The Points Guy started as a travel blog seven years ago run from Brian Kelly’s cubicle at Morgan Stanley. It’s grown a lot since, graduating from a side hustle to a full-fledged lifestyle brand immersed in the world of travel, miles and points. It now reaches more than 4.2 million readers every month.
As it has evolved, its office space has changed too, moving from Kelly’s apartment and later into larger and larger Manhattan WeWork spaces. This spring, the company finally moved into space of its very own: a 7,500 square foot office in the Flatiron District.
The space was designed by architecture firm TPG and takes its inspiration from air travel (naturally), with airline-inspired decor and even those little Bischoff biscuits Delta hands out in-flight. But for Kelly, the real theme for the space is focus. With its own office, The Points Guy can build the company in a way that’s not easy in a coworking space, where privacy is at a minimum. The new office also gives the company a chance to really to develop a permanent office culture for its growing team.
Tips for trips
Time to board.
The office elevator bank is reimagined at The Points Guy as doors for first and coach class cabins. It’s a playful welcome for visitors, one that presents a fun quandary when it's time to go home. If the coach door opens, will you enter? Or will you wait for first class?
The ultimate stress reliever.
It’s a sign!
Taking flight.
Get out the map.
The Points Guy’s staffers are encouraged to tack up photos of their trips on this map of the world. It’s a conversation starter -- and underscores the company’s enthusiasm for travel to visitors.
