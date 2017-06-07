Project Grow

7 Empowering Entrepreneurs You Need to Follow on Instagram

Follow these seven entrepreneurs and add some inspiration to your life.
Image credit: Alyssa Ramos | Instagram
Guest Writer
Author, Happiness Expert
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are you feeling a little down and out? Do you need a little pick-me-up? Running your own business can be a lot of work, but these inspirational stars make it look super easy.

Clarity is always a good idea, but sometimes it’s hard to feel passion for your buisiness -- especially when you’re feeling stuck. For when you can't actually afford a business coach or just need a quick pick-me-up, count on these lovely feeds to pump you up with positive vibes.

Each account is owned by a thriving entrepreneur who is on a mission to help you rock your own life. Each feed is dedicated to helping you be happier, healthier and more at peace with yourself, business and life.

Check out the slideshow to find some inspiration and get a little boost for your day.

Idil Ahmed (@idillionaire)

Idil Ahmed (@idillionaire)
Image credit: Idil Ahmed | Instagram

Idil Ahmed is an entrepreneur with a particular passion for international consciousness and science. Her feed is adorned with custom life-changing thoughts and provoking quotes, all designed to align you your own truth and direction in life.  

Lewis Howes (@lewishowes)

Lewis Howes (@lewishowes)
Image credit: Lewis Howes | Instagram

Lewis Howes, the former professional football player, New York Times Bestselling author and founder of the School of Greatness has turned his life into his message. His instagram account is packed with motivational messages and behind-the-scenes photos of a day in the life of one of the world's peak performers.

Shannon Kaiser (@shannonkaiserwrites)

Shannon Kaiser (@shannonkaiserwrites)
Image credit: Shannon Kaiser | Instagram

This feed is full of inspirational quotes and photos from international entrepreneur coach and bestselling author Shannon Kaiser. All the content is designed to help you make the most out of your life.

LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes)

LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes)
Image credit: LeAnn Rimes | Instagram

Most widely known as a country singer, LeAnn Rimes is also a renegade entrepreneur. She’s on a mission to inspire and uplift others with her positive posts and insightful quotes. Her newest endeavor is the positive living blog, “Soul of EverLe."

Mark Groves (@createthelove)

Mark Groves (@createthelove)
Image credit: Mark Groves | Instagram

Mark Groves is a human connection specialist and relationship guru. He helps people feel more joy in their love life. As entrepreneurs we sometimes know that relationships can be the first thing to slip, which is why Groves's daily inspiration are so important.

Alyssa Ramos (@mylifesatravelmovie)

Alyssa Ramos (@mylifesatravelmovie)
Image credit: Alyssa Ramos | Instagram

Self-made, full-time traveler and influencer from the United States, Alyssa Ramos has made a living out of her suitcase lifestyle. A digital nomad and travel blogger, she uses her profile to inspire us all to work harder so we can play with the world and celebrate our own work from anywhere.

Marie Forleo (@marieforleo)

Marie Forleo (@marieforleo)
Image credit: Marie Forleo | Instagram

Speaker, entrepreneur and founder of online business training program B-School, Marie Forleo posts content to inspire you to action. Marie has been praised by famous leaders including Oprah, Richard Branson and Tony Robbins, and she often shares their advice on her page.

