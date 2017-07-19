7 Reasons Not to Fear the Robot Revolution
There’s no reason to fear the robot revolution.
Like humans, robots aren’t perfect. However, you’d think they might be considering they’re practically walking computers. But to the contrary, robots can be clumsy, struggle in school and many of them can’t even keep a job. So no more shaking in your boots of a robot takeover -- technology’s still got a long way to go.
Here are seven reasons you shouldn’t be afraid of a future robot takeover -- for the moment.
They’re clumsy.
It's a fun day here at @gmmb. The super high-tech security robot at our office complex has had a mishap. pic.twitter.com/nhRshrJA9w— Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 17, 2017
They struggle in school.
AI-MATHS, a robot created by Chengdu Zhunxingyunxue Technology, took the math portion of China’s national college entrance exam and didn’t do quite as well as it expected. In fact, the bot scored 105 out of 155 points -- a slight improvement from last time when it received a 93. The lowest possible passing grade is 90.
They fart.
They can’t write poetry.
Like many of us, robots aren't poets either. By learning from thousands of romance and fantasy novels, Google’s AI, Google Brain, attempted to write some poetry. However, it didn’t turn out so well. When presented with two statements, Google Brain was instructed to write additional sentences that would link the first two provided sentences. In one instance, Google Brain was given “I’m fine and “But you need to talk to me now.” Here’s what it came up with:
“i want to talk to you.
i want to be with you.
i don’t want to be with you.
i don’t want to be with you.
she didn’t want to be with him."
They can’t keep a job.
They can’t get into top colleges.
Japanese robot “Todai Robot” tried getting into the country’s top university, University of Tokyo, but didn’t score high enough on Japan’s college entrance exam. In fact, this was Todai’s second failed attempt at getting into the university.
