7 Reasons Not to Fear the Robot Revolution

Our future mechanical overlords still have a long way to go.

July 19, 2017 4 min read

There’s no reason to fear the robot revolution.

Like humans, robots aren’t perfect. However, you’d think they might be considering they’re practically walking computers. But to the contrary, robots can be clumsy, struggle in school and many of them can’t even keep a job. So no more shaking in your boots of a robot takeover -- technology’s still got a long way to go.

Here are seven reasons you shouldn’t be afraid of a future robot takeover -- for the moment.