10 Thought-Provoking Quotes From the One-of-a-Kind Artist Andy Warhol

August 6, 1928 marked a major day for not only the art world but the entire world. It's the day one of the most influential artists and celebrities ever was born, Andy Warhol.

The iconic artist's fame went beyond the canvas. Warhol, who led the revolutionary pop art movement of the 1950s, was an artist, director and producer. He got his start as a commercial illustrator, drawing shoe advertisements for the magazine Glamour. It wasn't long before Warhol's work picked up recognition, and he found himself exhibiting in galleries in New York.

By the late '50s and early '60s, Warhol was creating his famous silkscreen paintings of iconic American objects and people, such as Campbell's soup cans, Coca-Cola bottles, dollar bills and famous celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley.

He was unlike anyone people were used to, and his creativity and uniqueness drove him to being one of the most influential and recognized celebrities today. And there's much to learn from this creative man.

Check out these 10 Andy Warhol quotes that are bound to inspire you to be different.