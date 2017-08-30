9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing
There's more to learn than finance from one of today's most famous investors, Warren Buffett. In fact, the businessman, financial guru and philanthropist can teach you a thing or two about life. From taking risks to coping with change, Buffett's expertise that expands far beyond stocks and dollar signs.
From a young age, the billionaire investor was destined for success -- selling garbage bags to neighbors and delivering newspapers. By age 15, Buffett was already worth thousands of dollars and investing in real estate.
However, fast forward nearly 70 years and the "Oracle of Omaha" is now worth a whopping $77 billion, according to Forbes, making him currently the second richest person in the world (behind only Bill Gates). There's much to learn from Buffett too.
Check out these nine quotes on time, success, mindset and more.
On time
"No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant." -- Warren Buffett
On risk
"I don't look to jump over seven-foot bars: I look around for one-foot bars that I can step over." -- Warren Buffett
On change
"The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." -- Warren Buffett
On success
"You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don't do too many things wrong." -- Warren Buffett
On empowerment
"Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks." -- Warren Buffett
On opportunity
"You do things when the opportunities come along." -- Warren Buffett
On mindset
"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently." -- Warren Buffett
On leadership
"Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." -- Warren Buffett
On motivation
"Predicting rain doesn't count. Building arks does." -- Warren Buffett