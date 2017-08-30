9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

While he is one of the most famous investors in the world, his expertise goes beyond money.

August 30, 2017 2 min read

There's more to learn than finance from one of today's most famous investors, Warren Buffett. In fact, the businessman, financial guru and philanthropist can teach you a thing or two about life. From taking risks to coping with change, Buffett's expertise that expands far beyond stocks and dollar signs.

From a young age, the billionaire investor was destined for success -- selling garbage bags to neighbors and delivering newspapers. By age 15, Buffett was already worth thousands of dollars and investing in real estate.

However, fast forward nearly 70 years and the "Oracle of Omaha" is now worth a whopping $77 billion, according to Forbes, making him currently the second richest person in the world (behind only Bill Gates). There's much to learn from Buffett too.

Check out these nine quotes on time, success, mindset and more.