9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

While he is one of the most famous investors in the world, his expertise goes beyond money.
9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing
Image credit: CNBC | Getty Images
Warren Buffett
2 min read

There's more to learn than finance from one of today's most famous investors, Warren Buffett. In fact, the businessman, financial guru and philanthropist can teach you a thing or two about life. From taking risks to coping with change, Buffett's expertise that expands far beyond stocks and dollar signs.

From a young age, the billionaire investor was destined for success -- selling garbage bags to neighbors and delivering newspapers. By age 15, Buffett was already worth thousands of dollars and investing in real estate.

However, fast forward nearly 70 years and the "Oracle of Omaha" is now worth a whopping $77 billion, according to Forbes, making him currently the second richest person in the world (behind only Bill Gates). There's much to learn from Buffett too.

Check out these nine quotes on time, success, mindset and more.

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On time

On time

"No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant." -- Warren Buffett

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On risk

On risk

"I don't look to jump over seven-foot bars: I look around for one-foot bars that I can step over." -- Warren Buffett

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On change

On change

"The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." -- Warren Buffett

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On success

On success

"You only have to do a very few things right in your life so long as you don't do too many things wrong." -- Warren Buffett

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On empowerment

On empowerment
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks." -- Warren Buffett

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On opportunity

On opportunity
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"You do things when the opportunities come along." -- Warren Buffett

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On mindset

On mindset
Image credit: Entrepreneur

"It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you'll do things differently." -- Warren Buffett

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On leadership

On leadership

"Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." -- Warren Buffett

9 Warren Buffett Quotes That Will Teach You More Than Just Investing

On motivation

On motivation

"Predicting rain doesn't count. Building arks does." -- Warren Buffett

