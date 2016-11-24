20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude
This article originally published Nov. 24, 2015.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I wanted to share with you 20 quotes that really help put into perspective the power and importance of being thankful more of the time and not just on one particular day out of the year.
Gratitude can transform common days
"Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy and change ordinary opportunities into blessings." -- William Arthur Ward
Be thankful for what you have
"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." -- Oprah Winfrey
If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got
"If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got, he isn't likely to be thankful for what he's going to get." -- Frank A. Clark
Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel
4. "Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” -- Maya Angelou
Cultivate the habit of being grateful
Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues
6. “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.” -- Marcus Tullius Cicero
The unthankful heart discovers no mercies
7. "The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.” -- Henry Ward Beecher
We must find time to stop
8. “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” -- John F. Kennedy
Thank you is the best prayer
9. "Thank you is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” -- Alice Walker
None is more impoverished
Gratitude always comes into play
"Gratitude always comes into play; research shows that people are happier if they are grateful for the positive things in their lives, rather than worrying about what might be missing.” -- Dan Buettner
The roots of all goodness
12. "The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.” -- Dalai Lama
When I started counting
13. "When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” -- Willie Nelson
Appreciation can change a day
If you are really thankfull
15. "If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.” -- W. Clement Stone
There are only two ways to live your life
16. "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” -- Albert Einstein
Look at everything
17. "Look at everything as though you were seeing it for the first or the last time, then your time on earth will be filled with glory.” -- Betty Smith
When you give
18. "When you give and carry out acts of kindness, it’s as though something inside your body responds and says, ‘Yes, this is how I ought to feel." -- Rabbi Harold Kushner
Not what we say about our blessings
19. "Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.” -- W.T. Purkiser
All across America
20. "All across America, we gather this week with the people we love to give thanks to God for the blessings in our lives.” -- President George W. Bush
Gratitude is one of the most powerful emotions that you can practice in your everyday life.
Do you have a favorite quote about gratitude not found above? Share it in the comments section below.