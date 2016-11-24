20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Start Slideshow -- shares

shares

Add to Queue Image credit: Pexels Matt Mayberry Guest Writer Speaker and Maximum Performance Strategist. CEO of Matt Mayberry Enterprises November 24, 2016 4 min read Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. This article originally published Nov. 24, 2015. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I wanted to share with you 20 quotes that really help put into perspective the power and importance of being thankful more of the time and not just on one particular day out of the year. Start Slideshow

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Gratitude can transform common days "Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy and change ordinary opportunities into blessings." -- William Arthur Ward Related: Cultivate These 11 Habits to Achieve Meaningful Success Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Be thankful for what you have "Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." -- Oprah Winfrey Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got "If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got, he isn't likely to be thankful for what he's going to get." -- Frank A. Clark Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel 4. "Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” -- Maya Angelou Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Cultivate the habit of being grateful Next Slide 5. "Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.” -- Ralph Waldo Emerson

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues 6. “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.” -- Marcus Tullius Cicero Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude The unthankful heart discovers no mercies 7. "The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.” -- Henry Ward Beecher Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude We must find time to stop 8. “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” -- John F. Kennedy Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Thank you is the best prayer 9. "Thank you is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” -- Alice Walker Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude None is more impoverished Next Slide 10. “None is more impoverished than the one who has no gratitude. Gratitude is a currency that we can mint for ourselves, and spend without fear of bankruptcy.” -- Fred De Witt Van Amburgh

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Gratitude always comes into play "Gratitude always comes into play; research shows that people are happier if they are grateful for the positive things in their lives, rather than worrying about what might be missing.” -- Dan Buettner Related: 8 Tips for Penning a Thank-You Note That Will Be Treasured Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude The roots of all goodness 12. "The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.” -- Dalai Lama Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude When I started counting 13. "When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” -- Willie Nelson Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Appreciation can change a day Next Slide 14. "Appreciation can change a day, even change a life. Your willingness to put it into words is all that is necessary.” -- Margaret Cousins

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude If you are really thankfull 15. "If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.” -- W. Clement Stone Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude There are only two ways to live your life 16. "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” -- Albert Einstein Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Look at everything 17. "Look at everything as though you were seeing it for the first or the last time, then your time on earth will be filled with glory.” -- Betty Smith Related: Express Gratitude for Where You Are Right Now, and Say It Out Loud Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude When you give 18. "When you give and carry out acts of kindness, it’s as though something inside your body responds and says, ‘Yes, this is how I ought to feel." -- Rabbi Harold Kushner Next Slide

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude Not what we say about our blessings 19. "Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.” -- W.T. Purkiser Next Slide