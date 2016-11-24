Project Grow

20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

  • --shares
Add to Queue
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude
Image credit: Pexels
Guest Writer
Speaker and Maximum Performance Strategist. CEO of Matt Mayberry Enterprises
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article originally published Nov. 24, 2015. 

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, I wanted to share with you 20 quotes that really help put into perspective the power and importance of being thankful more of the time and not just on one particular day out of the year.

Start Slideshow
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Gratitude can transform common days

Gratitude can transform common days

"Gratitude can transform common days into thanksgivings, turn routine jobs into joy and change ordinary opportunities into blessings." -- William Arthur Ward

Related: Cultivate These 11 Habits to Achieve Meaningful Success

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Be thankful for what you have

Be thankful for what you have

"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough." -- Oprah Winfrey

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got

If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got

 "If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got, he isn't likely to be thankful for what he's going to get." -- Frank A. Clark

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel

Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel

4. "Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” -- Maya Angelou

 

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Cultivate the habit of being grateful

Cultivate the habit of being grateful
5. "Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.” -- Ralph Waldo Emerson
Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues

Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues

6. “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.” -- Marcus Tullius Cicero

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

The unthankful heart discovers no mercies

The unthankful heart discovers no mercies

7. "The unthankful heart discovers no mercies; but the thankful heart will find, in every hour, some heavenly blessings.” -- Henry Ward Beecher

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

We must find time to stop

We must find time to stop

8. “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” -- John F. Kennedy

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Thank you is the best prayer

Thank you is the best prayer

9. "Thank you is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, understanding.” -- Alice Walker

 

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

None is more impoverished

None is more impoverished
10. “None is more impoverished than the one who has no gratitude. Gratitude is a currency that we can mint for ourselves, and spend without fear of bankruptcy.” -- Fred De Witt Van Amburgh
Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Gratitude always comes into play

Gratitude always comes into play

"Gratitude always comes into play; research shows that people are happier if they are grateful for the positive things in their lives, rather than worrying about what might be missing.” -- Dan Buettner

Related: 8 Tips for Penning a Thank-You Note That Will Be Treasured

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

The roots of all goodness

The roots of all goodness

12. "The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.” -- Dalai Lama

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

When I started counting

When I started counting

13. "When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” -- Willie Nelson

 

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Appreciation can change a day

Appreciation can change a day
14. "Appreciation can change a day, even change a life. Your willingness to put it into words is all that is necessary.” -- Margaret Cousins
Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

If you are really thankfull

If you are really thankfull

15. "If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.” -- W. Clement Stone

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

There are only two ways to live your life

There are only two ways to live your life

16. "There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle.” -- Albert Einstein

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Look at everything

Look at everything

17. "Look at everything as though you were seeing it for the first or the last time, then your time on earth will be filled with glory.” -- Betty Smith

Related: Express Gratitude for Where You Are Right Now, and Say It Out Loud

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

When you give

When you give

18. "When you give and carry out acts of kindness, it’s as though something inside your body responds and says, ‘Yes, this is how I ought to feel." -- Rabbi Harold Kushner

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

Not what we say about our blessings

Not what we say about our blessings

19. "Not what we say about our blessings, but how we use them, is the true measure of our thanksgiving.” -- W.T. Purkiser

Next Slide
20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude

All across America

All across America

20. "All across America, we gather this week with the people we love to give thanks to God for the blessings in our lives.” -- President George W. Bush

Gratitude is one of the most powerful emotions that you can practice in your everyday life.

Do you have a favorite quote about gratitude not found above? Share it in the comments section below.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 20 Quotes on the Importance of Thankfulness and Gratitude
  • Gratitude can transform common days
  • Be thankful for what you have
  • If a fellow isn't thankful for what he's got
  • Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel
  • Cultivate the habit of being grateful
  • Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues
  • The unthankful heart discovers no mercies
  • We must find time to stop
  • Thank you is the best prayer
  • None is more impoverished
  • Gratitude always comes into play
  • The roots of all goodness
  • When I started counting
  • Appreciation can change a day
  • If you are really thankfull
  • There are only two ways to live your life
  • Look at everything
  • When you give
  • Not what we say about our blessings
  • All across America
 Next Slide