10 Things Truly Confident People Do Differently

Some people, regardless of what they lack -- money, looks or social connections -- always radiate with energy and confidence.

True confidence -- as opposed to the false confidence people project to mask their insecurities -- has a look all its own. One thing is certain: Truly confident people always have the upper hand over the doubtful and the skittish because they inspire others and they make things happen.

"Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t -- you’re right." -- Henry Ford

Ford’s notion that your mentality has a powerful effect on your ability to succeed is seen in the results of a recent study at the University of Melbourne that showed that confident people earn higher wages and get promoted more quickly than anyone else.

Indeed, confident people have a profound impact on everyone they encounter. Yet, they achieve this only because they exert so much influence inside, on themselves.

We see only their outside. We see them innovate, speak their mind and propel themselves forward toward bigger and better things.

And, yet, we’re missing the best part.

We don’t see the habits they develop to become so confident. It’s a labor of love that they pursue behind the scenes, every single day.

And while what people are influenced by changes with the season, the unique habits of truly confident people remain constant. Their focused pursuit is driven by these habits that you can emulate and absorb: