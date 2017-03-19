9 Ways to Recognize a Real Leader

Look closely and you'll see who they really are.

March 19, 2017

Leadership is a trait many are quick to claim but few truly deserve.

To be a leader does not mean wearing the title of "leader." It's not something you choose to be one minute and then choose not to be the next. A leader is not a leader simply because he or she has been promoted. And a leader is not someone who sits in a position of management.

None of those things are what truly make a real leader. Here are the things that do: