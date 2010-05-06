Shipping 101

It's well worth the time to do research before jumping into a shipping plan, says Sergiy Lishchuk, owner of Skokie, Illinois-based Ukrainochka. And he should know. Before opening his online business selling Ukrainian arts and crafts, he investigated what successful online retailers were doing with their shipping policies. "I looked at Amazon, overstock.com and lots of eBay stores and compared them to see what worked best," he explains.

All the major shipping vendors like the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), FedEx, UPS and DSL explain services and rates on their Web sites. You can also check out sites that will do comparison shopping for you, sites like www.iship.com and www.InterShipper.com, which gather size, weight and location information to calculate the cheapest way to send packages.

These sites are a good place to start, but don't stop there. Shipping vendors also have representatives who will meet with business owners to review their needs and explain options. "Arrange meetings with the reps and find out just what options are available. There may be things you didn't know about that will work well for your business," suggests Ramon Ray, founder of SmallBizTechnology.com, a business and technology consulting firm in New York City.

"A lot of small businesses think they aren't large enough to negotiate rates with the shipping services, but they can. Open an account, get a rep and talk about options," advises Rhonda Abrams, a small-business columnist and president of her own small business, The Planning Shop in Palo Alto, California, a provider of business planning books and CD-ROMs. "You can negotiate discounts that you won't find out about if you just call their 800 numbers."

And don't limit your questions to expense. Also ask about specific services. Does your vendor offer morning pick-ups? How much paperwork is involved? Are there easy tracking measures? Your choice of vendor should depend heavily upon the needs of your business.

Small Dog Electronics, a computer retailer, is located far from a post office in rural Waitsfield, Vermont. "To use the U.S. Postal Service, I have to pull someone off a job to drive about 10 miles to the post office and wait in line," says co-founder Don Mayer. "I lose time and money, so we discourage customers from choosing that option."

Instead, the company relies primarily on UPS, which offers a twice-a-day pick-up service, a major timesaving measure for the company. "UPS offered exactly the kind of pick-up services we needed," notes Mayer.

The Planning Shop, which processes hundreds of book orders each week, was looking for a vendor that would simplify the shipping process. The company signed up with FedEx once it integrated its shipping software with Quick Books 2003. "It's freed us up enormously since we only have to enter order data once for our records and theirs," says Abrams. "This has saved lots of valuable staff time."

"In general, you'll want to cover your bases," says Steve Strauss, author and founder of www.smallbiz.com , a small-business consulting site, who suggests businesses offer at least one express service and one standard service.

That's what Lishchuk does by offering UPS, FedEx and USPS shipping options. "Heavier items usually go by USPS because it's cheaper to send, but UPS and FedEx offer convenience, so it all depends on what we're sending and to whom," he notes. "So far not a single customer has requested express mail. Perhaps I just have customers who plan ahead. But we've got it, if they ever want it."