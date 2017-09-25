10 Things Successful People Tell Themselves Every Day
Do you find it difficult to stay motivated? Are you looking for something that will inspire you to break through the struggle and pursue your dreams?
I think we've all faced those times, and there's no shame in admitting it.
Here are some phrases that successful people say to themselves every day. Next time you're feeling tired, unmotivated or flat-out discouraged, try telling yourself these ten things. Better yet, make it a habit to tell yourself these things on a daily basis, and you'll end up being a happier, healthier person.
"Go to bed."
If you want to start every day with a spring in your step, feeling alert, motivated and focused, then you have to get enough sleep.
That latest episode of Game of Thrones or distraction will still be available when you wake up the next tomorrow.
Save that fun for the weekend and be disciplined during the week by getting to bed on time. That way, you can feel great and function at your best.
"Things will get better."
Negative thoughts require more mental RAM than positive ones. They take longer to get over and generate much more powerful emotions.
So, start each day with positive thoughts and break out of your negative thought patterns. Write down three things you are thankful for on sticky notes and put them on your mirror or office planner. Then, look at them those positive notes throughout the day to remind yourself of the good things in life.
"Say hello."
Isolation breeds discontent and loneliness. It also creates a work life that is detrimental to your creativity and collaboration.
Life and business are team sports, and we need other people to succeed.
Everyone in your office has something to offer, so get out of your comfort zone and be social throughout the day. You will likely learn something you never knew before. Who knows, taking the time out of your day to say hello to someone else could lead to making a new friend, future business partner or even spouse.
"Enjoy your lunch."
Working straight through lunch not only drains your body of fuel and nutrients, but it's detrimental to your mental well-being.Take the time out of your day to enjoy your lunch away from your desk.
Talking with friends or enjoying a quiet meal by yourself will allow you to mentally recharge and return to your work with a fresh set of eyes.
"Go for a walk."
Taking a break from work and going on a twenty-minute walk will allow you to clear your head, get the blood flowing in your body and spark your creativity.
And, of course, there is the added reward of receiving a huge dose of amazing neurochemicals like endorphins, which will help you live longer.
"Let it go."
To be successful and stay motivated even when the world seems like it is caving in, you have to know when to let something go.
When things are not going your way or if a problem arises, accept it, do what you can and then let it go. The quicker you are able to forgive yourself and others, the quicker you can focus your attention and energy on the present moment.
"Start small."
While setting lofty goals is great and should be a cornerstone of everyone's life, focusing only on the 10-20 year plan can be highly detrimental to your overall health and achievement.
It's hard to feel happy when you're constantly reminded just how far you are from where your want to be.
So have your big, ambitious goals, but also write a set of smaller, more measurable goals that you can tackle monthly, weekly, daily or even hourly.
You'll feel empowered every time you complete a small goal. It's like a daily workplace reward!
"Write it down."
Every morning, make a checklist of the small goals you want to accomplish for the day. Place them in a prominent place, such as on whiteboard, in a Google document or a board in Trello.
Return to them throughout the day until your small goal checklist is complete.
Start with three daily goals and increase them gradually. If you find that you have achieved them all before lunch, add more.
"Celebrate."
The small victories in the workplace are just as important as the big ones, and psychologically, they will make you feel better about your contributions and purpose in the workplace. So, don't just dismiss a win when you get one, even if it's a small one.
"Turn off the lights."
Leave when it's time to leave the office. I repeat: leave the office.
While you may love your job, it is imperative that you have a good work life balance. So, if you can, leave the paperwork and laptop at the office for the next day, turn the lights off and go home.
Let all of your work for the day stay at the office and come home without the stress of work weighing on your shoulders.
Conclusion
At some point, we all feel the burden of our worklife. We get tired and need change.
But, you can teach yourself to be happy even when things don't go as you expect them to be by positively reinforcing yourself throughout the day. It's going to take a little time to form these empowering habits, but when you do, you'll be able to take on anything at work and walk away knowing that you were successful.