Want to Feel Empowered? Check Out These 35 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders.

To achieve success, you must constantly feel empowered.

March 6, 2018 6 min read

With entrepreneurship comes its own set of trials and tribulations. Whether it’s bouncing back from failure or dealing with difficult investors, every stage of the entrepreneurial journey has its challenges. And to be successful, having the endurance to push through the tough times is necessary. Often, feeling empowered and being inspired will help get you there.

Empowerment is a necessity when it comes to building confidence, moving towards your goal and not listening to any discouraging words from others. And while empowerment can come from a variety of places, it has to start from within. As Coco Chanel once said, “My life didn’t please me, so I created my life.”

Feel empowered with these 35 quotes from famous leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.