Want to Feel Empowered? Check Out These 35 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders.

To achieve success, you must constantly feel empowered.
Image credit: Ray Tamarra | GC Images | Getty Images
With entrepreneurship comes its own set of trials and tribulations. Whether it’s bouncing back from failure or dealing with difficult investors, every stage of the entrepreneurial journey has its challenges. And to be successful, having the endurance to push through the tough times is necessary. Often, feeling empowered and being inspired will help get you there.

Empowerment is a necessity when it comes to building confidence, moving towards your goal and not listening to any discouraging words from others. And while empowerment can come from a variety of places, it has to start from within. As Coco Chanel once said, “My life didn’t please me, so I created my life.”

Feel empowered with these 35 quotes from famous leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama
"The cynics may be the loudest voices -- but I promise you, they will accomplish the least." -- Barack Obama
Richard Branson

Richard Branson
"I'm not the bravest or smartest person, but I'm courageous enough to dream big, challenge myself and take bold risks." -- Richard Branson
Larry Page

Larry Page

"It seems like the world is crumbling out there, but it is actually a great time in your life to get a little crazy, follow your curiosity and be ambitious about it." -- Larry Page

Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel

"My life didn't please me, so I created my life." -- Coco Chanel

 

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama
"We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own 'to do' list." -- Michelle Obama
Thomas Edison

Thomas Edison
"If we all did the things we are really capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves." -- Thomas Edison 
Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg
"You are not born with a fixed amount of resilience. Like a muscle, you can build it up, draw on it when you need it." -- Sheryl Sandberg
J.K Rowling

J.K Rowling

"As is a tale, so is life: Not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters." -- J.K Rowling

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban
"Know your core competencies and focus on being great at them." -- Mark Cuban
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos
"In the end, we are our choices. Build yourself a great story." -- Jeff Bezos
Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart
"Sometimes, I shake if I have to do something that I've never done before -- maybe not noticeably, but inside. But I'll do it because I know it's not an insurmountable task." -- Martha Stewart
Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg
"In your defining moments, do not let your morals be swayed by convenience or expediency. Sticking to your character requires a lot of courage." -- Steven Spielberg
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett

"Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more proactive than energy devoated to patching leaks." -- Warren Buffett

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs
"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life." -- Steve Jobs
Albert Einstein

Albert Einstein
"The value of achievement lies in the achieving." -- Albert Einstein
Barbara Corcoran

Barbara Corcoran
"It's your game; make up your own rules." -- Barbara Corcoran
Want to Feel Empowered? Check Out These 35 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders.

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own 'to do' list." -- Michelle Obama
Want to Feel Empowered? Check Out These 35 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Once you start being mindful and really going, 'Do I actually want that?,' you start to feel empowered and you find your value." -- Lady Gaga
Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"It's your unlimited power to create and to love that can make the biggest difference in the quality of your life." -- Tony Robbins 
Steve Case

Steve Case
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and you really work hard and you bring the right perspective to it." -- Steve Case 
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Everyone wants to fulfill the highest, truest expression of yourself." -- Oprah Winfrey 
Jack Dorsey

Jack Dorsey
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"It's empowering to be asked to look at what's possible, not told how to do it." -- Jack Dorsey
Tim Ferriss

Tim Ferriss
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Investing in yourself is the most important investment you'll ever make in your life." -- Tim Ferriss
Bill Gates

Bill Gates
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"I have a mixture of encouraging people, telling them what's right, what's not. Obviously, that's how you run a big enterprise like this, and get the best people to want to keep doing these jobs." -- Bill Gates
Paul Allen

Paul Allen
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"What should exist? To me, that's the most exciting question imaginable. What do we need that we don't have? How can we realize our potential?" -- Paul Allen 
Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Negativity always wins the short game, but positivity wins the long game." -- Gary Vaynerchuk
Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"I had everything I'd hoped for but I wasn't being myself. So I decided to be honest about whos I was. It was strange: The people who loved me for being funny suddenly didn't like me for being... me." 
Daymond John

Daymond John
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"If you don't educate yourself, you'll never get out of the starting block because you'll spend all your money making foolish decisions." -- Daymond John
Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." -- Michael Jordan
Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"A person knows when it just seems to feel right to them. Listen to your heart." -- Johnny Cash
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Never worry about the problem, always worry about the solution." -- Shaquille O'Neal
Daniel Lubetzky

Daniel Lubetzky
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"Ownership carries with it a commitment to excellence." -- Daniel Lubetzky
LeBron James

LeBron James
Image credit: Entrepreneur.com
"There's that moment evey morning when you look in the mirror: Are you committed, or are you not?" -- LeBron James
