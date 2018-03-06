Project Grow
Want to Feel Empowered? Check Out These 35 Quotes From Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders.
To achieve success, you must constantly feel empowered.
entrepreneurship comes its own set of trials and tribulations. Whether it’s bouncing back from failure or dealing with difficult investors, every stage of the entrepreneurial journey has its challenges. And to be successful, having the endurance to push through the tough times is necessary. Often, feeling empowered and being inspired will help get you there.
Empowerment is a necessity when it comes to building
confidence, moving towards your goal and not listening to any discouraging words from others. And while empowerment can come from a variety of places, it has to start from within. As Coco Chanel once said, “My life didn’t please me, so I created my life.”
Feel empowered with these 35 quotes from famous leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.
Barack Obama
"The cynics may be the loudest voices -- but I promise you, they will accomplish the least." -- Barack Obama
Richard Branson
"I'm not the bravest or smartest person, but I'm courageous enough to dream big, challenge myself and take bold risks." -- Richard Branson
Larry Page
"It seems like the world is crumbling out there, but it is actually a great time in your life to get a little crazy, follow your curiosity and be ambitious about it." -- Larry Page
Coco Chanel
"My life didn't please me, so I created my life." -- Coco Chanel
Michelle Obama
"We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own 'to do' list." -- Michelle Obama
Thomas Edison
"If we all did the things we are really capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves." -- Thomas Edison
Sheryl Sandberg
"You are not born with a fixed amount of resilience. Like a muscle, you can build it up, draw on it when you need it." -- Sheryl Sandberg
J.K Rowling
"As is a tale, so is life: Not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters." -- J.K Rowling
Mark Cuban
"Know your core competencies and focus on being great at them." -- Mark Cuban
Jeff Bezos
"In the end, we are our choices. Build yourself a great story." -- Jeff Bezos
Martha Stewart
"Sometimes, I shake if I have to do something that I've never done before -- maybe not noticeably, but inside. But I'll do it because I know it's not an insurmountable task." -- Martha Stewart
Steven Spielberg
"In your defining moments, do not let your morals be swayed by convenience or expediency. Sticking to your character requires a lot of courage." -- Steven Spielberg
Steve Jobs
"Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life." -- Steve Jobs
Albert Einstein
"The value of achievement lies in the achieving." -- Albert Einstein
Barbara Corcoran
"It's your game; make up your own rules." -- Barbara Corcoran


Warren Buffett

"Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks." -- Warren Buffett
Lady Gaga

"Once you start being mindful and really going, 'Do I actually want that?,' you start to feel empowered and you find your value." -- Lady Gaga
Tony Robbins

"It's your unlimited power to create and to love that can make the biggest difference in the quality of your life." -- Tony Robbins
Steve Case

"Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and you really work hard and you bring the right perspective to it." -- Steve Case
Oprah Winfrey

"Everyone wants to fulfill the highest, truest expression of yourself." -- Oprah Winfrey
Jack Dorsey

"It's empowering to be asked to look at what's possible, not told how to do it." -- Jack Dorsey
Tim Ferriss

"Investing in yourself is the most important investment you'll ever make in your life." -- Tim Ferriss
Bill Gates

"I have a mixture of encouraging people, telling them what's right, what's not. Obviously, that's how you run a big enterprise like this, and get the best people to want to keep doing these jobs." -- Bill Gates
Paul Allen

"What should exist? To me, that's the most exciting question imaginable. What do we need that we don't have? How can we realize our potential?" -- Paul Allen
Gary Vaynerchuk

"Negativity always wins the short game, but positivity wins the long game." -- Gary Vaynerchuk
Ellen Degeneres

"I had everything I'd hoped for but I wasn't being myself. So I decided to be honest about whos I was. It was strange: The people who loved me for being funny suddenly didn't like me for being... me."
Daymond John

"If you don't educate yourself, you'll never get out of the starting block because you'll spend all your money making foolish decisions." -- Daymond John
Michael Jordan

"Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." -- Michael Jordan
Johnny Cash

"A person knows when it just seems to feel right to them. Listen to your heart." -- Johnny Cash
Shaquille O'Neal

"Never worry about the problem, always worry about the solution." -- Shaquille O'Neal
Daniel Lubetzky

"Ownership carries with it a commitment to excellence." -- Daniel Lubetzky
LeBron James
"There's that moment evey morning when you look in the mirror: Are you committed, or are you not?" -- LeBron James