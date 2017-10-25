My Queue

News and Trends > worth-knowing

The 9 Highest-Paying Jobs for Millennials

To many people, money isn't everything. But that's not how millennials see it.
Flickr/WOCinTech Chat via BI

But that's not how millennials see it -- at least when it comes to their career.

According to U.S. News & World Report's latest ranking of the highest-paying jobs for millennials, more than 1,000 surveyed Americans aged 20 to 34 said salary is the most important factor in making career decisions, followed by work-life balance and stress level.

U.S. News used this information -- as well as future job prospects, unemployment rates and upward mobility -- to identify the best jobs for millennial workers right now. Only jobs requiring a bachelor's degree or less were included in the ranking.

Since millennials value salary above all else, U.S. News broke out the list to rank the best jobs with the highest pay. They included both average and median salaries in their ranking. Average salaries typically skew higher, due to higher incomes earned by top employees or those at better-paying companies, whereas the median salary is representative of what the majority of people in that position make.

Below, check out the nine highest-paying jobs for millennials right now. All job descriptions come from the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a U.S. Department of Labor database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of jobs.

1. Accountant

Shutterstock

Accountants analyze and record financial information to prepare and maintain a record of assets, liabilities, profit and loss, and tax liability for an individual or organization.

  • Unemployment rate: 2.5 percent
  • Median salary: $67,190
  • Average salary: $75,280

2. Operations research analyst

Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Operations research analysts apply mathematical modeling and other methods to develop and interpret information to assist management with decision-making, policy formulation or other managerial functions. 

  • Unemployment rate: 2.6 percent
  • Median salary: $78,630
  • Average salary: $84,180

3. Radiation therapist

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Radiation therapists provide radiation therapy to patients and may review prescriptions and diagnoses, act as a liaison with physicians, prepare equipment and maintain records, reports and files.

  • Unemployment rate: 1.7 percent
  • Median salary: $80,220
  • Average salary: $84,460

4. Environmental engineer

LouisvilleUSACE/Flickr

Environmental engineers research, design, plan or perform engineering duties in the prevention, control and remediation of environmental hazards.

  • Unemployment rate: 0.8 percent
  • Median salary: $84,560
  • Average salary: $88,040

5. Mechanical engineer

RoboCup2013/flickr

Mechanical engineers plan and design tools, engines, machines and other mechanically functioning equipment, and oversee installation, operation, maintenance and repair of equipment.

  • Unemployment rate: 1.6 percent
  • Median salary: $83,590
  • Average salary: $88,190

6. Computer systems analyst

VFS Digital Design/Flickr

Computer systems analysts work on science, engineering, business and other data processing problems to implement and improve computer systems. 

  • Unemployment rate: 2.4 percent
  • Median salary: $85,800
  • Average salary: $90,180

7. Software developer

Adam Berry/Getty Images

Software developers research, design, develop and test operating systems-level software, compilers and network distribution software.

  • Unemployment rate: 2 percent
  • Median salary: $98,260
  • Average salary: $102,160

8. Actuary

WOCinTech Chat/Flickr

Actuaries analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability and retirement rates and forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. 

  • Unemployment rate: 0.8 percent
  • Median salary: $97,070
  • Average salary: $110,560

9. Financial adviser

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Financial advisers help clients devise financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans and real estate.

  • Unemployment rate: 2 percent
  • Median salary: $89,160
  • Average salary: $118,050

