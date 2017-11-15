6 Things You Need to Do to Become a Paid Public Speaker

Many entrepreneurs believe you must work your way up to the big stage, but all you really need is a professionally filmed talk that highlights your best moments.

Taylor Conroy is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social innovator who has lectured at places such as the United Nations, Harvard and Disney. Taylor shared some valuable insights with me about public speaking and how to get paid doing so.

"The number one thing that will help you book paid talks is a good filmed talk," Conroy notes. "You don't need to follow conventional wisdom and share on many smaller stages before landing a bigger talk. The right video with the right strategy to get in front of the right people is all that matters."

Most TEDx talks are filmed, so that is an excellent place to start. At the time of writing, there are 1810 upcoming TEDx talks across the world, so there are ample opportunities. That said, you could land a talk anywhere and bring your own film crew out to capture footage.