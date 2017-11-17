The 6 Simple Steps Elon Musk Uses to Solve Any Problem

You learned these steps in elementary school, but do you ever actually use them?

There were all sorts of fascinating tidbits in Neil Strauss's fantastic Rolling Stone feature on Elon Musk -- hints about the Tesla Truck, the man behind the genius and more.

But for an entrepreneur looking to emulate Musk's success, perhaps the most important part of the piece was something that isn't new at all. In fact, it's been around for centuries and you've probably known about it since elementary school.

It's the scientific method.

However, Musk says the scientific method is too rarely used by business leaders. These entrepreneurs think about what their competitors are doing or what they wish were true, when they should be following a standardized process to learn if it actually is true.

Start the slideshow to learn the six-step scientific method as defined by Elon Musk.

