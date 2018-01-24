Most Entrepreneurial Athletes
Derek Jeter
Former Day Job: World Series-winning New York Yankees shortstop
Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.
Education: Kalamazoo Central High School
Social Footprint: 2.6 million
Business Highlights:
- CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins
- Founder of Jeter Publishing
- Brand development officer at Luvo food brand
- Founder of Turn 2 Foundation
- Co-founder The Players' Tribune
I can't always expect to be the best at everything, but I don't ever want to end a day feeling like I didn't give all I could toward whatever I faced that day.
One of the most successful and marketable athletes in the world for the past two decades, Jeter has established himself as a smart and risk-taking businessman. He has co-founded The Players Tribune and, in 2017, became the CEO of the Miami Marlins. He has also appeared in national ad campaigns and several TV shows and movies, including Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live and The Other Guys.
Shaquille O'Neal
Former Day Job: NBA Hall of Fame center
Hometown: Newark, N.J.
Education: Louisiana State University
Social Footprint: 28 million
Business Highlights:
- Inside the NBA
- Krispy Kreme franchisee
- Tout Industries board of advisors
- Actor
- Rapper
- Sheriff
- Reebok
- Chief Fun Officer for Carnival Cruise Lines
I'm making the final decision anyway. What are you looking at my agent for? I understand. You don't think I understand? I'll be back. University of Phoenix, master's in business. Just to let them know I understand what's going on.
O'Neal earned over $200 million in his playing career, so it's not like he's hurting for extra cash. However, the Big Aristotle has proven that he has a variety of interests off the court, whether that includes co-hosting TNT's Inside the NBA, working as a deputy sheriff or developing projects in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.
Peyton Manning
Former Day Job: Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback
Hometown: New Orleans
Education: University of Tennessee
Social Footprint: No official social media accounts
Business Highlights:
- Papa John's franchisee
- Nike
- Buick
- DirecTV
- Gatorade
- Nationwide endorser
I've never left the field saying, 'I could've done more to get ready,' and that gives me peace of mind.
One of the best football players ever, Manning might be an even better endorser. The former Colt and Bronco has worked with major brands like Nike, Buick, DirecTV, Gatorade, Nationwide and Papa John's. In 2012, Manning took his partnership with Papa John's to the next level by investing in 21 franchises in the Denver area; he currently owns more than 30.
Dwayne Johnson
Former Day Job: WWE wrestler
Hometown: Hayward, Calif.
Education: University of Miami
Social Footprint: 169.3 million
Business Highlights:
- WWF and WWE wrestler
- Actor
- Author of The Rock Says...
- Seven Bucks Productions
- Under Armour partnership
- The Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation
In 1995 I had seven bucks in my pocket and knew two things: 'I'm broke as hell and one day I won't be.'
You probably know that Johnson was a WWE star who went by The Rock, but you might not also know that Johnson won a national championship in football while at the University of Miami. Since those days, Johnson has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world, acting and producing in film and on TV, while also writing a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.
Magic Johnson
Former Day Job: Los Angeles Lakers guard
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Education: Michigan State University
Social Footprint: 9.1 million
Business Highlights:
- Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises
- President of basketball operations of Los Angeles Lakers
- Co-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles Football Club
- Chairman and founder of the Magic Johnson Foundation
I've been doing this 30 years, and I've never been late. I've never been late for a meeting. I respect other people's time.
Magic Johnson made major news in the 1980s when, in addition to winning NBA championships, he signed a 25-year, $25 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, NBA players routinely sign for that in a single season, yet Johnson's business ventures -- most notably Magic Johnson Enterprises -- have made him wealthier and more influential than those who made 10 times as much during their playing careers.
George Foreman
Former Day Job: Heavyweight champion boxer
Hometown: Marshall, Texas
Education: Lyndon B. Johnson Job Corps
Social Footprint: 400,000
Business Highlights:
- George Foreman Grill endorser
- Author
My message when I speak to groups is: 'You're an American. And no one can take that from you. This whole country was built in someone's garage. You can achieve whatever you want.'
He's probably best known for the George Foreman Grill -- and rightly so, considering that he signed a nine-figure contract in 1999 with Salton Inc. (now Spectrum Brands) for the naming rights of the grill -- but Foreman is also an ordained minister and the author of 10 books.
Ronda Rousey
Former Day Job: Mixed martial artist
Hometown: Riverside, Calif.
Education: General Equvalency Diploma
Social Footprint: 24.4 million
Business Highlights:
- Actor
- Model
- Author of My Fight/Your Fight
Ambition itself is something that you should aspire to and not doing just enough so that you can finance you sitting on your ass. If I made more money than I could spend already, I still wouldn't feel like I was done. I feel like too many people are trying to make just enough so they can do as little as possible.
The UFC star was known for keeping fights short -- she once won a bout in just 14 seconds. However, her distinctive style and personality have allowed her to enjoy sustained, long-lasting success outside the ring, with her appearances in films such as The Expendables 3 and Furious 7.
Floyd Mayweather, Jr.
Former Day Job: Undefeated champion boxer
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich.
Education: Ottawa Hills High School
Social Footprint: 41 million
Business Highlights:
- President of Mayweather Promotions
When you're fighting at this level, there's no loser. I've never known a man to make hundreds of millions that's losing.
Despite many controversies throughout his career, there may have been no more bankable star in the world than Floyd Mayweather, whose undefeated record made each fight a must-watch. In his final fight with Conor McGregor, Mayweather earned $100 million . . . minimum. Some experts estimated he might have made four times that.
Michael Jordan
Former Day Job: Chicago Bulls guard
Hometown: Wilmington, N.C.
Education: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Social Footprint: No verified accounts
Business Highlights:
- Jordan Brand
- Charlotte Hornets
- Miami Marlins
Never say never, because limits, like fears, are often just an illusion.
The man's name has become such a powerful brand that it can get people to camp outside sporting goods stores just to buy a pair of sneakers. In addition to the Jordan brand and numerous endorsements, Jordan is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets and a minority owner of the Miami Marlins.
Michael Phelps
Former Day Job: Competitive swimmer and most decorated Olympian of all time
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Education: Towson High School
Social Footprint: 14.2 million
Business Highlights:
- The Michael Phelps Foundation
- Medibio
- Under Armour
- Omega
- Intel
- Beats by Dre
I think goals should never be easy; they should force you to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time.
Phelps has transcended swimming and dived into the mainstream of American athletics. He's used his brand and success to form the Michael Phelps Foundation, which promotes healthy lifestyles, and he's also joined the board of Medibio, a company that works to diagnose mental health disorders.
Kobe Bryant
Former Day Job: Los Angeles Lakers guard
Hometown: Philadelphia
Education: Lower Merion High School
Social Footprint: 42.5 million
Business Highlights:
- Creator of animated short Dear Basketball
- Investor in BodyArmor
- Nike collaborator
- Co-founder of Bryant Stibel & Company
I don't want chumps, I don't want pushovers, and if you're a chump and a pushover, I will run over you.
Bryant wasted no time in diving into his business ventures after retiring. In fact, his retirement announcement has been turned into a short film (narrated by Bryant) that received an Academy Award nomination. He also has a major partnership with BodyArmor, a sports drink company, and he's a founder in the Bryant Stibel tech company, too ... and that's before we even start talking about endorsements.
Alex Rodriguez
Former Day Job: World Series Champion, New York Yankees infielder
Hometown: Miami, Fla. (born in New York, N.Y.)
Education: Westminster Christian School
Social Footprint: 3.9 million
Business Highlights:
- ARod Corp., which owns over 8,000 apartments and manages over 13,000 across the country
- UFC Gyms
- TruFusion
- Avenue Capital, Third Point, Starwood Capital and more
- Formerly the highest paid player in baseball.
Enjoy your sweat because hard work doesn't guarantee success, but without it you don't have a chance.
Rodriguez's 22-year career had many highs (World Series champion, 3-time MVP) and many lows, stemming from the use of performance enhancing drugs. While his career as a player has been divisive among fans, he has found redemption in the booth, as a universally well-regarded announcer for Fox. Rodriguez founded ARod Corp in 2003 "out of fear" that a career-ending injurt could greet him every time he took the field. Like many entrepreneurs, he always keeps an eye out for what comes next.
Tony Hawk
Former Day Job: Professional skateboarder
Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
Education: Torrey Pines High School
Social Footprint: 13.5 million
Business Highlights:
- Birdhouse Skateboards
- Tony Hawk apparel brand
- 900 Films
- Tony Hawk's video game series (1999-2015)
- Tony Hawk Foundation
To me, being an entrepreneur means recognizing opportunity and taking risks without guarantees of success.
From starting his own skateboard manufacturing company to an apparel brand, a popular video game franchise and experience lobbying skateboarding into the 2020 Olympics, Hawk has done a ton to grow his name and the popularity of skateboarding for the better part of three decades.
Warren Moon
Former Day Job: Hall of Fame NFL quarterback
Hometown: Los Angeles
Education: University of Washington
Social Footprint: 105,000
Business Highlights:
- President and co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing
- Founder of The Crescent Moon Foundation
- Board member of the Rose Bowl Foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
A great leader empowers the people around them. You need to give them incentive to show who they are and show their abilities, and then you use those strengths to make your organization that much more successful.
Since announcing his retirement in 2001, Moon has worked on business and philanthropic ventures. He is co-founder and president of Sports 1 Marketing, while his foundation, The Crescent Moon Foundation, provides support for children's educational pursuits. He also sits on non-profit boards that include the Rose Bowl Foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Shawne Merriman
Former Day Job: Pro Bowl NFL linebacker
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Md.
Education: University of Maryland
Social Footprint: 1 million
Business Highlights:
- CEO and founder of Lights Out Brand
- NASCAR team member
You overcome the fear of failure by going at it 100 percent.
In addition to becoming the founder and CEO of his own Lights Out clothing brand, Merriman has made appearances in television shows like Entourage and The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros. He is also part of NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji's racing team.
Michael Strahan
Former Day Job: Hall of Fame NFL defensive end
Hometown: Houston
Education: Texas Southern University
Social Footprint: 3.1 million
Business Highlights:
- Fox NFL Sunday
- Good Morning America
- $100,000 Pyramid
- Collection by Michael Strahan at J.C. Penney
- Author
If you have a Plan B, then you're already doubting yourself. If you really believe in something, there simply is not another option.
The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion made a great transition from the field to television. Strahan has co-hosted Fox NFL Sunday, $100,000 Pyramid, Live! With Kelly and Michael and Good Morning America. Strahan has also launched a men's clothing line through J.C. Penney and written a book, Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life.
Jordan Palmer
Former Day Job: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback
Hometown: Westlake Village, Calif.
Education: The University of Texas at El Paso
Social Footprint: 16,000
Business Highlights:
- Rock Software (now Shots Studios)
- Common Thread Collective
My entire NFL career, during the season, on Monday and Tuesday nights, I'd be on conference calls [preparing to start and run my business] . . . . And if we had a day game, I'd be on a conference call Sunday night.
Palmer has worn several hats over the past 10 years ranging from NFL quarterback, to tech startup co-founder and digital agency partner, to quarterback coach. In 2007, Jordan co-founded Rock Software, which built mobile apps for athletes and celebrities. The company later became Shots Studios, a YouTube channel that creates content for social media influencers. Palmer now runs an online marketing agency called Common Thread Collective whose clients include The North Face and TheraGun. He has established himself as the preeminent quarterback trainer for players getting ready for the NFL draft. Palmer says his purpose in life is to “share his experiences on and off the field to help entrepreneurs maximize their opportunities on and off the field.”
Wladimir Klitschko
Former Day Job: Heavyweight champion professional boxer
Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine
Education: Ph.D. in sports science from the National University of Physical Education and Sports of Ukraine
Social Footprint: 2.7 million
Business Highlights:
- Klitschko Brand co-founder
- Pursuits include advising companies on the development of new business models and products, marketing, charity, hotels, promotions and more .
The only one who experiences defeat is the one who stays lying on the floor after a setback.
With a career in the ring spanning 27 years, Wladimir Klitschko knows something about the hard work it takes to win -- and the harder work it takes to pick yourself up after a loss (not that he had many of those). When he announced his retirement, he made it clear that he had no intention of just sitting around. “Finally, instead of saying thanks and goodbye, I want you to continue joining me in this new and exciting journey. When we're together, we're more creative, more efficient, more productive and simply stronger in every way. Together, we're the driving force."
Steve Nash
Former Day Job: Phoenix Suns point guard and eight-time NBA All Star
Hometown: Victoria, British Columbia
Education: Santa Clara University
Social Footprint: 6.4 million
Business Highlights:
- Nike
- Meathawk
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- RCD Mallorca
- Steve Nash Sports Club
I was always an underdog, and the perseverence I learned trying to fight my way through my career and keep getting better all the time ... that's something I've always really valued.
The best Canadian basketball player ever, Nash's interests expand well beyond the hardwood. The two-time MVP has written and produced videos for Nike, invested in soccer clubs like the Vancouver Whitecaps and RCD Mallorca and owns a $5-million fitness facility. In 2010, he also became the first NBA player to ever participate in lighting an Olympic cauldron.
John Elway
Former Day Job: Denver Broncos quarterback
Hometown: Port Angeles, Wash.
Education: Stanford
Social Footprint: 1.7 million
Business Highlights:
- EVP of Football Operations and GM of the Denver Broncos
- Owner of Elway's restaurants
- John Elway Autos and OpenSports.com
- Radio host.
When I was playing, I got a gut about the type of guys I wanted to be around, the type of coaches I wanted to be coached by. Following that gut, I created the philosophy that I'm going to attack this thing [being an executive] with.
Elway won two Super Bowls as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos before retiring. Since then, he's added another Super Bowl ring as the team's general manager. It only makes sense that much of Elway's off-field career would revolve around the city of Denver, where he has multiple restaurants and car dealerships, and where he hosts his weekly radio show.
Curtis Martin
Former Day Job: Running back for the New England Patriots and New York Jets
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Education: University of Pittsburgh
Social Footprint: 27,000
Business Highlights:
- The Curtis Martin Job Foundation
I knew the only way I was ever going to be successful was if I played for a purpose that was bigger than the game itself because I knew the love for the game just wasn't in my heart.
Even though the Hall of Fame running back never loved football, he understood that the sport could be a launching pad for future things. That's why Martin donated 12 percent (at least) of every paycheck to charity, which he used in part to found the Curtis Martin Job Foundation. So, in addition to his investments, Martin has helped single mothers, children's education causes and countless others.
Steve Weatherford
Former Day Job: Super Bowl-winning NFL punter
Hometown: Crown Point, Ind.
Education: University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign
Social Footprint: 710,000
Business Highlights:
- Founder of Weatherford Fit
- Health and Fitness Ambassador of the Boys and Girls Club in New Jersey
- Spokesperson for Second Chance Toys
- Spkesperson for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
- The Steve Weatherford Charity for Ghana
It's not what you have to do, it's what you get to do. Monday is an opportunity.
Weatherford has spent time as a broadcaster on a variety of formats, from WFAN radio to SportsNation, and some of these roles even came around the end of his playing career. Since retiring, Weatherford has focused primarily on philanthropic causes, including Rush the Punter and Kicks for Kids. In 2016, Weatherford also started his "ARMageddon" workout program, part of Weatherford Fit.
Baron Davis
Former Day Job: NBA All-Star point guard
Hometown: Los Angeles
Education: UCLA
Social Footprint: 1.7 million
Business Highlights:
- Actor and documentary film producer
- founder of Sports and Lifestyle in Culture (SLIC)
- The Black Santa Company
- BIG
- No Label
I took the road less travelled every time.
Davis has started two companies so far. The first is 5 Balloons Interactive, which makes mobile games, and the second is the Black Santa Company, which sells clothing and Christmas ornaments. However, Davis has also appeared in a ton of notable movies and T.V. shows, from the commentary track on Step Brothers to Mozart in the Jungle.
Deion Sanders
Former Day Job: NFL cornerback and MLB outfielder
Hometown: Fort Myers Fla.
Education: Florida State
Social Footprint: 1.9 million
Business Highlights:
- Author
- Rapper
- Studio analyst
- Public speaker
Whenever you run up against critics, obstacles, naysayers or disbelievers, that means you're on the right path. Because if it was something they would agree upon, that means you're doing something that's not provocative or affecting lives.
The only person on this list to play in the Super Bowl and World Series, Sanders has spent his post-playing career working as an NFL analyst for the NFL Network. He has also recorded a rap album that reached No. 70 on the U.S. hip-hop charts and written an autobiography.
Mia Hamm
Former Day Job: U.S. Soccer forward
Hometown: Selma, Ala.
Education: University of North Carolina
Social Footprint: 449,000
Business Highlights:
- Mia Hamm Foundation
- Global ambassador for FC Barcelona
- Fiction and nonfiction author
- Mia Hamm Soccer 64
- Celebrity endorser
- TV personality
If you don't participate, I can tell you for certain, you will not have a chance of winning. But if you participate, you always have a chance.
Arguably the greatest women's soccer player of all time, Hamm has extended her influence off the field, too. Most notably, the Mia Hamm Foundation helps raise funds and promotes awareness for families who need bone marrow or cord blood transplants.Te foundation also helps to increase opportunities for young women in sports.
Jamal Mashburn
Former Day Job: NBA All-Star forward
Hometown: The Bronx, N.Y.
Education: University of Kentucky
Social Footprint: 72,000
Business Highlights:
- ESPN
- Outback Steakhouse franchisee
- Papa John's franchisee
- Dunkin' Donuts franchisee
- Ol Memorial Stable
Basketball was a way for me to get to the briefcase and be an entrepreneur.
One of six NBA players ever to average 20 points per game in his final season (and 19.1 points per game for his career), Mashburn has been just as successful since leaving the court. As of 2015, he had 38 Outback Steakhouse, 54 Papa John's and five Dunkin' Donuts franchises in addition to his other business ventures.
Rob Dyrdek
Former Day Job: Professional skateboarder
Hometown: Kettering, Ohio
Education: Kettering Fairmont High School
Social Footprint: 15.5 milion
Business Highlights:
- Orion Trucks
- Dyrdek Machine
- Rob Dyrdek Foundation
- Rob & Big
- Wild Grinders
- DC Shoes
- EA Skate
- Street League Skateboarding
I've never really been driven by fear. I've been driven by passion.
Dyrdek is probably best known for his T.V. shows, which include Rob & Big and Wild Grinders, but he also has a variety of investments, which include Stance, UFC and Beatbox Beverages.
John Randle
Former Day Job: Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle
Hometown: Mumford, Texas
Education: Texas A&M University -- Kingsville
Social Footprint: 6,300
Business Highlights:
- Inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2010
- Celebrity endorser -- his name and likeness have been used to promote everything from restaurants to scratch-off tickets.
I wasn't the biggest guy playing football. I probably had the most fun of anybody playing football.
Growing up in small-town Texas, John Randle has said that as a kid, he dreamed of becoming a garbage man. The work was hard, but it was always there for you if you were up for the challenge. That work ethic took Randle much further than he could have imagined as a kid: The Vikings Ring of Honor member recorded 137.5 career sacks during his time in the NFL. A restaurant in downtown Minneapolis bears his name.
Roger Staubach
Former Day Job: Super Bowl-winning Dallas Cowboys quarterback
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Education: U.S. Naval Academy
Social Footprint: No official social media channels
Business Highlights:
- Sold his real estate company in 2008 for a reported $640 million to Jones Lang LaSalle
- Executive chairman of JLL Americas
There are no traffic jams along the extra mile.
Dubbed Captain America, Staubach is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who served our nation for four years. He moved on to play quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, where he led the team to five Super Bowl appearances and two victories, earning his spot as the number Cowboy of all-time, as voted by the readers of the Dallas Morning Star.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Former Day Job: NASCAR driver
Hometown: Kannapolis, N.C.
Education: Mitchell Community College
Social Footprint: 5.9 million
Business Highlights:
- Founder of Hammerhead Entertainment
- Founder of Whisky River
- Launched Dirty Mo Radio podcast network
- Launched eyewear line with NY Eye Inc
- Opened auto dealerships
- Opened auto dealerships
The winner ain't the one with the fastest car. It's the one who refuses to lose.
Earnhardt, Jr. was named the most popular driver in Nascar for 14 years in a row by racecar fans. He has also made appearances in movies like Talladega Nights and Cars (as a voice actor), along with various music videos featuring Jay Z and Sheryl Crow. His numerous ad campaigns have contributed to his great financial success.