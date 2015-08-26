5 Million-Dollar Home-Based Business Ideas You Can Use Today

August 26, 2015 6 min read

At last count, there were over 30,000 million-dollar, home-based businesses run by solo entrepreneurs. So, building one may not be easy, but it obviously isn't impossible.

According to the same survey, there were over 200,000 entrepreneurs with sales between $500,000 and $999,999, and over 400,000 entrepreneurs who were raking in $250,000 to $499,999 a year.

For anyone wanting to get into a home-based business, versus one on-site with employees, the fundamentals remain the same -- the "fundamentals" meaning those that influence success.

So, if you’re cut out for being a solopreneur, you too can take home a fat check while being your own boss; you don’t necessarily need to run a large company for that.

Here are five ways to leverage your skills or current situation to build your own home-based business by highlighting opportunities that have launched businesses average people turned into million-dollar success stories.