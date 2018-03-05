16 Surprisingly Honest Quotes About Money From Entrepreneurs, Celebrities, Authors and Athletes

The lifestyles of the rich and famous haven't always been so charmed.

You might think celebrities never worry about money or don’t think twice when shelling out for fancy cars and clothes or even basic necessities. But the reality is, many of the most successful entertainers and entrepreneurs didn’t come from wealthy backgrounds. In many cases, even if they did grow up comfortable, they had to survive on their own dime before finding fame or fortune.

To help today’s financially anxious young people feel less alone in their money woes, digital investment service Wealthsimple is running an ongoing series called “Money Diaries.” It features candid interviews with actors, authors, athletes and more about their first experiences with money (odd jobs and allowances), scraping by in their 20s, managing an influx of cash when they had their big breaks and more.

Many of the celebrities, entrepreneurs and thinkers featured in the series are forthcoming and vulnerable in the anecdotes they share. They don’t take money for granted -- they save it and think twice before they spend it. Most notably, many of them acknowledge that money is fleeting.

Click through to learn how Anthony Bourdain, Margaret Atwood, Iman Shumpert and other successful folks think about money.

Some quotes have been edited for clarity.