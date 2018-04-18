14 Ways for Creatives to Make Money on the Side

Copy editing can be good work for English, journalism or literature majors -- basically people with an affinity for the English language and its rules -- and the work can be done remotely as long as you have a computer and Wi-Fi access.

First, find out if you’re a good fit for copy editing work. As a copy editor, you’ll review written material and check for factual accuracy, spelling, grammar and readability. This is an extremely detail-oriented job for people who are resourceful enough to look up style and grammar rules they don’t know and who also possess a high standard of accuracy.

Often, copy editors and proofreaders are expected to abide by certain writing style guides -- the AP Stylebook or The Chicago Manual of Style are the go-to standards. The industries you can work in as a copy editor or proofreader are varied: print magazines, financial institution reports, web copy to nonprofit newsletters. If you already possess knowledge in AP or Chicago styles, then you’re better suited for copyediting and proofreading for the media publishing industry as well as many advertising agencies. However, academic and medical written material tend to follow different guidelines, such as the AMA Manual of Style.

The bottom line is, if you’ve already got a solid handle on the basics of grammar rules and punctuation and readability, then learning various styles is a matter of simply purchasing the style guide (or an online subscription to the style guide) and looking up rules. You can fine-tune your copyediting and proofreading skills by taking an online copyediting course for certification at recognized online organizations, such as the American Society for Editing, Mediabistro or Poytner.

To find work as a freelance copy editor or proofreader, you can check out major job sites including LinkedIn, FlexJobs, Glassdoor, Monster, ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder and Indeed. You can also research freelance sites, such as FlexJobs, Fiverr, Upwork, Freelancer, Freelanced, PeoplePerHour, FreelanceWritingGigs, Super Copy Editors, Mediabistro and Global. Create a profile on these sites. Typically, you can either apply for jobs available or your profile may attract potential clients. Keep in mind, some places may ask you to take a short copyediting test to assess your skills.

The hourly wage for a web copy editor in the U.S. is $29 to $31 an hour. The median annual salary in the U.S. is $45,506.

