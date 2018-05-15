These Are the 19 Richest Tech Billionaires on the Planet
Nearly a fifth of the world's 100 richest billionaires made their fortune in tech or have significant interests in the sector. That's according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, Britain's definitive guide to the wealthiest people on the planet.
The Sunday Times list features some familiar tech faces, including bonafide Silicon Valley superstars and those who have made their fortune in China and beyond.
The accumulated wealth of the 19 people on the list stands at more than the GDP of Switzerland, and they run some of the most influential companies on the planet.
Scroll through these slides to see the 19 richest tech billionaires on the planet, ranked in ascending order.
19. Zhang Zhidong, cofounder of Tencent Holdings
His net worth is $15.8 billion. Also known as Tony Zhang, he was CTO of Chinese giant Tencent until 2014.
18. William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase
Ding's net worth is $17.5 billion. He founded NetEase in 1997, and it is now one of the world's biggest mobile games businesses.
17. Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs
Her net worth is $18.9 billion. Lauren Powell founded social impact enterprise Emerson Collective and was recently rumoured to be in talks to back BuzzFeed’s news division.
16. Azim Premji, chairman of Wipro Limited
His net worth is $18.9 billion. Premji is known as the czar of the Indian IT industry.
15. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX
Musk's net worth is $20 billion. Musk also runs tunnel infrastructure firm The Boring Company.
14. Paul Allen, cofounder of Microsoft
Allen's net worth is $21.9 billion. As well as setting up Microsoft with Bill Gates, he is owner of NFL's Seattle Seahawks.
13. Lee Kun-Hee, chairman of Samsung Group
The third son of Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul, Lee Kun-Hee's net worth is $22.5 billion.
12. Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies
His net worth is $22.8 billion. Dell is the world's largest privately held technology company.
11. Masayoshi Son, founder and CEO of SoftBank
The founder and CEO's net worth is $22.8 billion. SoftBank has a huge $100 billion tech investment fund.
10. Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO
Ballmer's net worth is $38.5 billion. He now owns NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.
9. Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba Group
Ma's net worth is $39.2 billion. Alibaba is China's biggest e-commerce company.
8. Pony Ma Huateng, CEO of Tencent
The CEO of Tencent's net worth is $45.6 billion. Ma is now China's richest man.
7. Sergey Brin, cofounder of Google
His net worth is $47.2 billion. Brin is president of Google's parent company, Alphabet.
6. Larry Page, cofounder of Google
Page's net worth is $47.8 billion. He was Google's first CEO until 2001.
5. Larry Ellison, executive chairman of Oracle
Ellison cofounded Oracle in 1977 and still works as the firm's CTO. His net worth is $58.8 billion.
5. Carlos Slim Helú, director of America Movil
Helú's net worth is $67.5 billion. He used to own a $40 million stake in Shazam and, among a number of assets, controls South American music streaming service Claro Música.
3. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook
The founder of Facebook's net worth is $71.4 billion.
2. Bill Gates, cofounder of Microsoft
Gates' net worth is $90.5 billion. He now focuses on philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
1. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon
Bezos is the richest man in the world with a net worth of $112.6 billion. He has built a retail empire.
