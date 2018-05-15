These Are the 19 Richest Tech Billionaires on the Planet

/

Okay, we know Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are on the list. Who are the other 17?

May 15, 2018 4 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Nearly a fifth of the world's 100 richest billionaires made their fortune in tech or have significant interests in the sector. That's according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List, Britain's definitive guide to the wealthiest people on the planet.

The Sunday Times list features some familiar tech faces, including bonafide Silicon Valley superstars and those who have made their fortune in China and beyond.

The accumulated wealth of the 19 people on the list stands at more than the GDP of Switzerland, and they run some of the most influential companies on the planet.

Scroll through these slides to see the 19 richest tech billionaires on the planet, ranked in ascending order.