Top 50 Best Undergrad Programs for Entrepreneurs in 2020

The Princeton Review, in partnership with Entrepreneur, ranks the top undergraduate programs.

November 12, 2019 60 min read

To start your journey as an entrepreneur, you can choose the "figure it out as you go" approach (fingers crossed!) or you can attend a college or a university with a program dedicated to giving you all of the tools that entrepreneurs need to launch and grow a business. These programs are built to inform and inspire, showing you a multitude of roadmaps for making your dreams a reality. And at the same time, surrounding you with other future innovators who have the mindset for achieving success.

Each year Entrepreneur partners with The Princeton Review to rank the top undergraduate and top graduate schools for entrepreneurs. Now in its 14th year, this survey examines more than 300 colleges and universities in the U.S and abroad and considers each institution’s ability and dedication to providing access to world-class mentors, professors and alumni, as well as creating an environment where ideas can flourish. (To read more about our methodology, pick up our Dec. 2019 issue of Entrepreneur.)

Click on the slideshow to see who made the list for the top 50 undergraduate programs for entrepreneurship.