Bags on Sale for Every Kind of Entrepreneur

Save big on these on-the-go bags from Incase.

February 3, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You never know where your life as a busy entrepreneur will take you or when it will take you there. There's only so much you can schedule and predict so it's best to be prepared whenever you can. One way to do that? Have a bag ready to go.

Incase makes bags designed for people on the move, who don't have time to deal with clunky, unorganized briefcases. Right now, they're offering sales on some of their top sellers. Check them out:

Incase Nylon Backpack

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This durable backpack is made with a tough nylon exterior and lined with nylon and faux fur to keep your belongings protected from drops and the cold. You can stash your necessities in the three exterior zip pockets, your laptop in the 15" lined laptop pocket, and your accessories in the five internal slip pockets and two pen slots.

Normally $159.95, it's on sale for 74% off now at just $39.99.

Incase Reform 15" Brief with TENSAERLITE

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Built from impact-resistant Tensaerlite™ material, this is a briefcase for the modern entrepreneur. It provides a heap of storage space and a fully-protected pocket for a 15" laptop inside a faux-fur lined compression molded cage. The three-sided zip butterfly design makes it easy to open and lay flat to see everything inside and get through airport screenings faster. It even has a dedicated sleeve for a tablet, if that's your preference.

Normally $89.95, it's 35% off now at just $57.95.

Incase ICON Backpack

Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

The perfect bag for the weekend warrior, the ICON backpack is optimized for long bike rides, with 31L of storage, a side-access padded notebook compartment, a U-lock utility pocket with an organizer, and high-visibility reflective details. Whether you commute by bike or you want to get out of the city on the weekend, ICON's your best friend.

Normally $199.95, it's 69% off now at just $59.99.