5 Goal-Setting Journals That Can Help You Stay Productive in 2020

The first step to crushing your goals is putting them down on paper.
Image credit: Negative Space
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It’s pretty likely that you have a business or personal goal you’ve been mulling over for a while now. The secret to making it come to fruition could be as simple as putting pen to paper. 

A study at the Dominican University in California found that participants were nearly 42% more likely to achieve their aspirations simply by writing them down on a regular basis. Moreover, the participants in a study group who were asked to not only write down their goals, but also keep track of their progress, achieved more than the other study groups involved. 

If that information alone has convinced you to start a goal-setting journal, you’re in luck. All five of these planners below were created with goal setting in mind, providing prompts that help guide you along the way.

The Five Minute Journal

The Five Minute Journal
Image credit: Amazon

This journal makes goal-setting and practicing mindfulness as simple as answering a few questions for five minutes every day. The prompts were created in tandem with leading psychology research, and aim to help users feel more positivity, happiness, and overall optimism in their lives. No wonder it’s getting rave reviews on Amazon

Productivity Planner

Productivity Planner
Image credit: Amazon

For procrastinators at heart, the Productivity Planner will help ensure you’re staying focused on your career goals. Not only does the journal force you to write down your goals, but it also asks you to reflect on your progress and productivity every week and find ways to improve your workplace behaviors. And according to the aforementioned research, this is one of the best approaches you can take to goal-setting. 

The 100-Day Goal Journal

The 100-Day Goal Journal
Image credit: Amazon

One of the most affordable, but still effective, goal journals on our list is the 100-Day Goal Journal. This guidebook provides structure to help you map your big plans for the year, and keeps you accountable on your progress along the way. 

SELF Journal by BestSelf

SELF Journal by BestSelf
Image credit: Amazon

You’ve got big plans you want to accomplish, and fast. The SELF Journal, jam-packed with templates and tools to get your productivity wheels spinning, can help you move towards (or even complete) your goals in as little as 13 weeks. 

Daily Gratitude Journal

Daily Gratitude Journal
Image credit: Amazon

Maybe your goals are less about business wins and more about personal development. If that’s the case, opt for a mindfulness journal, such as the Daily Gratitude Journal. This planner in particular focuses more on self-reflections and daily affirmations which can help make you a more focused, compassionate, and grateful person in the long run. 

