Target's New Luggage Collection Is Made for Traveling Entrepreneurs

One of the world's most innovative retailers keeps winning.

March 4, 2020 2 min read

As airlines have jacked up prices and added fees for checked luggage, luggage brands have responded with innovation. Brands like Away have carved out a niche by selling lightweight, highly practical luggage that fits in the overhead bin and is conducive to an entrepreneur's globetrotting lifestyle. While that luggage may save you money in the long-term, the initial investment is fairly considerable.

Now, department retailer Target has gotten into the mix with their new brand Open Story. Designed as an answer to Away and other trending luggage brands, Open Story aims to provide entrepreneurs and frequent travelers with the same convenience but at a slightly lower price point.

Check out some of their best offerings, currently on sale:

