Target's New Luggage Collection Is Made for Traveling Entrepreneurs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
As airlines have jacked up prices and added fees for checked luggage, luggage brands have responded with innovation. Brands like Away have carved out a niche by selling lightweight, highly practical luggage that fits in the overhead bin and is conducive to an entrepreneur's globetrotting lifestyle. While that luggage may save you money in the long-term, the initial investment is fairly considerable.
Now, department retailer Target has gotten into the mix with their new brand Open Story. Designed as an answer to Away and other trending luggage brands, Open Story aims to provide entrepreneurs and frequent travelers with the same convenience but at a slightly lower price point.
Check out some of their best offerings, currently on sale:
The Carry-On
Image credit:
Target
As the name suggests, this bag was created to fit effortlessly in overhead bins while providing ample interior storage space. With a secure lock and heavy-duty YKK zippers, this durable hardside bag has the security features you want with the flexibility and toughness you need. Plus, it’s about $100 cheaper than Away’s comparable model.
The Checked Bag
Image credit:
The Target
When you need a little more space, turn to the Checked Bag. It has the same security features as the Carry-On, with some extra volume to fit more clothes or souvenirs for the kids. This one is more than $100 cheaper than Away’s comparable model.
The Weekender
Image credit:
Target
Speaking of those weekend trips, The Weekender is the perfect bag to accompany you. This durable duffel measures 12.5” x 18” x 10” with an internal capacity of 45L, making it the perfect size for packing everything you need for the weekend. It has a special area for storing your 15” laptop and the durable exterior is coated with water-repellent nylon.
Packing Cubes
Image credit:
Target
Organization is key when you’re traveling, especially on those quick weekend trips. Open Story’s nylon packing cubes come three to a pack and are made with a mesh-top so you can easily see how you organized everything in your bag. Plus, they come with a drawstring shoe bag to keep your shoes from sullying your nicer clothing.
RFID Passport Holder
Image credit:
Target
Whether you want to protect your passport while traveling abroad or you’d like a special traveling wallet, this item has you covered. With a secure, full zip-around closure and RFID-blocking, this holder/wallet has a little extra security than your typical day-to-day wallet. Plus, it has a water-repellent coating to keep your cash, cards, and passport safe from weather.
More from Entrepreneur
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.