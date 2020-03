Target's New Luggage Collection Is Made for Traveling Entrepreneurs

One of the world's most innovative retailers keeps winning.

As airlines have jacked up prices and added fees for checked luggage, luggage brands have responded with innovation. Brands like Away have carved out a niche by selling lightweight, highly practical luggage that fits in the overhead bin and is conducive to an entrepreneur's globetrotting lifestyle. While that luggage may save you money in the long-term, the initial investment is fairly considerable.

Now, department retailer Target has gotten into the mix with their new brand Open Story. Designed as an answer to Away and other trending luggage brands, Open Story aims to provide entrepreneurs and frequent travelers with the same convenience but at a slightly lower price point.

As the name suggests, this bag was created to fit effortlessly in overhead bins while providing ample interior storage space. With a secure lock and heavy-duty YKK zippers, this durable hardside bag has the security features you want with the flexibility and toughness you need. Plus, it’s about $100 cheaper than Away’s comparable model When you need a little more space, turn to the Checked Bag . It has the same security features as the Carry-On, with some extra volume to fit more clothes or souvenirs for the kids. This one is more than $100 cheaper than Away’s comparable model.Speaking of those weekend trips, The Weekender is the perfect bag to accompany you. This durable duffel measures 12.5” x 18” x 10” with an internal capacity of 45L, making it the perfect size for packing everything you need for the weekend . It has a special area for storing your 15” laptop and the durable exterior is coated with water-repellent nylon.Organization is key when you’re traveling, especially on those quick weekend trips. Open Story’s nylon packing cubes come three to a pack and are made with a mesh-top so you can easily see how you organized everything in your bag . Plus, they come with a drawstring shoe bag to keep your shoes from sullying your nicer clothing.Whether you want to protect your passport while traveling abroad or you’d like a special traveling wallet, this item has you covered. With a secure, full zip-around closure and RFID-blocking, this holder/wallet has a little extra security than your typical day-to-day wallet . Plus, it has a water-repellent coating to keep your cash, cards, and passport safe from weather.