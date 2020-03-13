Office Accessories for Those Who Basically (or Literally) Live at the Office

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
For entrepreneurs like you, your office should be your happy place. After all, your productivity is your top asset so you want to make sure you're set up for success every morning you sit down to churn out some work. From office supplies to air filters, we've rounded up some great products to help you get into the zone and maintain a happy, productive workspace. Check them out.
Airthereal Pure Morning APH260 7-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier
Air quality is worsening around the world, but it shouldn't be in your office. The Airthereal Pure Morning APH260 7-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier has a pre-filter, true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter to remove 99.97% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, bacteria, mold spores, pet dander, and more. It's CADR-rated 152+ CFM, meaning it can purify an area up to 355 square feet, perfect for the average home office.
blurams Dome Pro 1080p Security Camera
Keep tabs on your valuables when you aren't there with the bluerams Dome Pro. With facial recognition, night vision, and artificial intelligence enhancements, this HD security camera will let you know when it detects somebody lurking in your home office.
X3 Hurricane Variable Speed Canless Air Duster
Clean your space with an eco-friendly, toxin-free, efficient solution. The O2 Hurricane is completely rechargeable and uses a variable speed of more than 260MPH to blast away gunk and grime on your keyboard or desk. It's the equivalent of 5,000 individual can dusters.
Black Steel Frame Bookcase with Wooden Shelves
Every workspace worth its salt needs space for your books. The Black Steel Frame Bookcase with Wooden Shelves is sturdy, attractive bookcase sets up in just a few minutes and makes a great shelf for books, files, folders, and more.
Entrepreneurship is about cutting out frivolous expenses so you can spend on what matters. That means, make your own coffee. Engineered with precise pour-over heating and preference settings, the Gourmia® GCM3350 Pourista Fully Automatic Pour-Over Coffee Brewer will give you the perfect cuppa every time without running out to the coffee shop.
Art Block Framed "Montsera Deliciosa" by Ivan Ballack
Round out your workspace with some mood-improving green. The Art Block Framed "Montsera Deliciosa" was photographed by Ivan Ballack, a South African artist who likes to create extraordinary aesthetics from ordinary things. The piece is framed in a 20"x20"x2" ash wood frame.
Every business has unique valuables. Whether you'd like to protect your Passport, watch, keys, or confidential documents, the Motorola Smart Safe has you covered. With 24/7 security alerts and remote opening capabilities, it's loaded with convenient features that will help you keep your valuables protected.
