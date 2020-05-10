Burnout

6 Ways to Avoid Burnout While Working Remote

Thrive through quarantine with help from these products.
Image credit: Marcus Aurelius
Contributor
3 min read
Some of the primary causes of burnout are workload and a lack of control. In the coronavirus economy, where many people are losing their jobs, leaving others with extra burdens, and everyone is working remotely for the foreseeable future, burnout is increasingly likely. It may feel like there isn't much that you can control right now, but there are ways to help you relax and avoid burnout while working from home. We've rounded up some products that can help you unwind in the way that works best for you.

Disconnect and Meditate

Disconnect and Meditate
Image credit: Unplug

If you're in desperate need of some zen, it may be time to start (or restart) a yoga practice. YogaDownload Unlimited offers more than 1,500 live and on-demand yoga classes from expert instructors so you can develop a practice on your own time. Every class is optimized for you to do at home so you can unwind and get centered whenever you need it most.

Get YogaDownload Unlimited: 1-Yr Subscription for $29 (75% off).

Listen to Audiobooks

Listen to Audiobooks
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Maybe some music or a podcast will help you disconnect. This Marshall smart speaker offers voice command so you can control your soundtrack, manage your schedule, add to your grocery list, and much more just by using your voice. It even allows you to control your smart home by acting as a hub for other Alexa-enabled interfaces like TVs, lights, locks, and thermostats. Plus, of course, it sounds awesome. No wonder it's earned 4.6/5 stars on Amazon.

Get the Marshall® Acton II Wireless Smart Speaker for $219.99 (26% off).

Have Shows or Movies Playing in the Background

Have Shows or Movies Playing in the Background
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Sitting down and reading a good book is a great way to cope with burnout. Of course, you don't always have as much time as you'd like to devote to reading. 12min lets you read more in a fraction of the time. Their experts distill full books into text or audio summaries meant to be consumed in just 12 minutes, so you can learn about a new topic or discover a new world in just minutes.

Get 12min Micro Book Library for $34.99 (89% off).

Listen to Soothing Music

Listen to Soothing Music
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

More into escaping through a TV series or movie? The perfect solution for cord cutters, SelectTV offers access to 700,000 TV episodes, 100,000 movies, plus unlimited video on demand from more than 150 countries, accessible on any device. Plus, it unifies all of your streaming subscriptions into one easy-to-use hub so you don't have to bounce around trying to find the content you want.

Get SelectTV Bundle: 2-Yr Subscription for $32.99 (64% off).

Do a Yoga Session

Do a Yoga Session
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Staying fit and healthy is another great way to avoid burnout. You can't go to the gym right now, but Fitterclub is even better. For a fraction of the cost of a gym membership, Fitterclub gives you live and on-demand fitness training in a wide variety of disciplines. They'll even give you a nutrition plan to help you really commit.

Get Fitterclub Personal Training: 1-Year Membership for $14 (88% off)

Take a Quick Workout Break

Take a Quick Workout Break
Image credit: Andrea Piacquadio

Sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is just unplug from the world. This meditation app has earned a 4.9/5 star rating on the App Store because it allows you to develop a mindfulness and meditation practice on your own time. Just pop in whenever to access any of their 700 guided meditation sessions, or create custom playlists, keep a meditation journal, set goals and reminders, and track your progress towards your mindfulness goals.

Get Unplug Meditation App: 1-Yr Subscription for $39 (34% off)

