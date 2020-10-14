Work From Home

Make Your Work-From-Home Experience Better with These 11 Deals on Sale

You won't find these savings on Amazon Prime Day.
Make Your Work-From-Home Experience Better with These 11 Deals on Sale
Image credit: Entrepreneur Deals

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Many Americans have been working from home for months and there may be no end in sight. That means you owe it to yourself to make your remote workspace as nice as you can. Fortunately, we've rounded up some of the best deals on the web on things to make working from home a delightful experience. You won't find these limited-time savings on Amazon Prime Day, so jump on them now.

Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge

Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Why should you have to go to the kitchen for a snack when you're in the middle of a big project? This personal mini-fridge fits on top of your desk or underneath and has space for up to 12 soda cans. Think of how many snacks that would fit!

Get the Uber Chill XL Personal Mini Fridge for $64 (Orig. $79.99) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5

RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Prefer the sounds of vinyl when you're working but don't have a record player in your office? RokBlok turns any flat surface into a record player. Break out your vinyl collection and just place RokBlok on top of a record to enjoy crystal clear audio in no time.

Get the RokBlok: The World's Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5 for $72 (Orig. $99) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

RemoBell® S: Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera

RemoBell® S: Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Don't get derailed by the doorbell! This smart doorbell gives you a video live stream of your front door so when the bell rings, you can quickly see if it's worth getting up. You can even have a conversation with the person at the door to see if you need to sign for a package.

Get the RemoBell® S: Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera for $73.60 (Orig. $99) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter & Negative Ion Generator

5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter & Negative Ion Generator
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Good air quality is conducive to productivity. The stinky trash from the kitchen is not conducive to productivity. Clean up the air in your office with this five-stage air purifier with a HEPA filter and a negative ion generator to remove odors from the air.

Get the 5-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter & Negative Ion Generator for $87.20 (Orig. $149) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker

Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Stream your favorite music anywhere you want to work in your home with this portable speaker. The Rålis delivers high-quality sound anywhere you go, and it's extremely easy to move given the handle.

Get the Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $88 (Orig. $199) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

Foot Vibe Deluxe Massaging Footrest

Foot Vibe Deluxe Massaging Footrest
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

You work hard; you deserve a foot massage. Stick this baby under your desk and you can enjoy a relaxing foot massage whenever you want. Whether you spend all day on your feet or you're just feeling sore, the Foot Vibe delivers quick relief.

Get the Foot Vibe Deluxe Massaging Footrest for $120 (Orig. $165) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

Evertone™ Prosage Thermo: Percussion Massager with Warm-Up Technology

Evertone™ Prosage Thermo: Percussion Massager with Warm-Up Technology
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This professional-grade tool can deliver up to 3,200 percussions per minute to penetrate deep into the muscles and provide rejuvenating relief. Plus, it has warm-up technology to get your muscles ready for treatment faster, lessening the risk of damaging your muscles.

Get the Evertone™ Prosage Thermo: Percussion Massager with Warm-Up Technology for $120 (Orig. $199) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

Egloo All-in-1 Oil Diffuser, Humidifier & Space Heater

Egloo All-in-1 Oil Diffuser, Humidifier & Space Heater
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Keep your space cozy and comfortable all through the winter months. This device incorporates a diffuser, humidifier, and space heater for warmth and nice aromas.

Get the Egloo All-in-1 Oil Diffuser, Humidifier & Space Heater for $127.96 (Orig. $180) with promo code: OCTSALE20.

Loungie® Micro-Suede 5-Position Adjustable Modern Flip Chair

Loungie® Micro-Suede 5-Position Adjustable Modern Flip Chair
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Score an incredible deal on this supremely comfortable chair. Whether you want to work in it on your lap or just have some more decor for the office, this adjustable flip chair lets you sit back, lie down, and get comfortable.

Get the Loungie® Micro-Suede 5-Position Adjustable Modern Flip Chair for $128 (Orig. $518) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

JASHENV18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

JASHENV18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

This Amazon's Choice vacuum is powered by a 350W digital brushless motor that provides strong enough suction to lift embedded dirt and stains out of carpets. Plus, it comes with a dusting brush that lets you clean hardwood floors, as well. It runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge.

Get the JASHENV18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $160 (Orig. $350) with promo code: OCTSALE20. 

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store

Got used to your dual monitor setup at the office? Well, you can have a tri-monitor setup anywhere you go with the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX. This ingenious device clips two additional screens onto your laptop so you can work more efficiently than ever, whether you're in your office or outside.

Get the Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for $240 (Orig. $319) with promo code: SCREEN49. 

