7 Sleep Products to Help You Adjust to Daylight Savings

Trouble with the time change? These can help.
7 Sleep Products to Help You Adjust to Daylight Savings
Image credit: Ivan Oboleninov

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
The clocks will fall back on November 1, giving everybody an extra hour of sleep, but then confusing all of us for the following few weeks. Night will fall earlier and feel like it's lasting longer. For some, that wreaks havoc on their natural rhythm. If you need a little help adjusting to the time change, look no further. We've rounded up some great products on sale that can help you sleep better and hit each day more refreshed.

DOZZI Natural White Noise Machine

DOZZI Natural White Noise Machine
Image credit: Dozzi

Sometimes, all you need to get to sleep is a little white noise. This clever, automated machine produces soothing sounds that can help you drift off faster and stay asleep longer. When you wake, you'll be ready to take on the day.

Get the DOZZI Natural White Noise Machine for $19.99 (Reg. $49). 

Comfy Night Pillow Set for Perfect Sleep

Comfy Night Pillow Set for Perfect Sleep
Image credit: Comfy Night

Do you often wake up in pain? This complete orthopedic pillow set can help you get up in the morning pain-free and ready to go. With a knee pillow, wedge pillow, and half-roll pillow, this set can correct your posture so you can sleep soundly through the night.

Get the Comfy Night Pillow Set for Perfect Sleep for $99.99 (Reg. $198). 

Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket

Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket
Image credit: Kathy Ireland

The Kathy Ireland weighted blanket can improve your sleep naturally. The gentle pressure of this blanket can feel like a warm hug, helping you relax and drift off to sleep. It's also useful to reduce chronic stress and anxiety.

Get the Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket for $49.99 (Reg. $99). 

Vaya Mattress & Pillow Bundle

Vaya Mattress & Pillow Bundle
Image credit: Vaya Sleep

If you can't sleep, it may be time to just upgrade your mattress already! The Vaya Mattress features 12" of comforting Vaya foam that helps keep your spine aligned and bounces back fast to ensure your body is always cradled. It's certified by CertiPUR-US® to guarantee the highest-quality materials and this set even comes with a Vaya foam pillow, too.

Get the Vaya Mattress and Pillow Bundle for $750 (Reg. $1,099).

Shut-Eye Lullaby Music Sleep Mask

Shut-Eye Lullaby Music Sleep Mask
Image credit: Sleep Essentials

There's no shame in needing a lullaby to fall to sleep from time to time. This sleep mask cushions your eyes, blocks out distracting lights, and is equipped with a Bluetooth chip so you can stream music from your phone to lull yourself to sleep.

Get the Shut-Eye Lullaby Music Sleep Mask for $34.99 (Reg. $79). 

Yaasa® White Bamboo Sheet Set

Yaasa® White Bamboo Sheet Set
Image credit: Yaasa

Just because the temperature drops doesn't mean you don't still need cool sheets. Yaasa® Sheets are made from sustainable bamboo, allowing exceptional breathability and comfort to keep you cozy and cool all night long. Plus, they're naturally hypoallergenic.

Get the Yaasa® White Bamboo Sheet Set for $89.99 (Reg. $99.99). 

Aloe Ice Pillow Gel

Aloe Ice Pillow Gel
Image credit: Blu Sleep

Speaking of cool, the Aloe Ice Pillow Gel provides 3,000 times more airflow than other foam pillows. It contours and supports your head and neck to ensure you're comfortable, while the cool cover keeps your head comfortable. With heat-dissipating materials, your body will stay at the perfect temperature all night long.

Get the Aloe Ice Pillow Gel for $109. 

