10 Self-Care Gifts for Everyone on Your List — Including You

December 5, 2020 4 min read

Vortix Eye Massager 2.0

Image credit: Vortix

2020 has been a year of stress and anxiety. With so many things happening in the world, it's easy to get overwhelmed taking care of your business and forget to take care of yourself. Whether you need a little extra dose of self-care or you know somebody who does, right now is the best time of year to give a gift that keeps on giving. We've rounded up some of the best self-care available on the web now.

Vortix is an innovative new way to restore vision and alleviate headaches. It's designed by a team of software and hardware engineers and works to massage the eye and temple muscles. It offers a no-risk solution to headaches, insomnia, and other tension and stress-related issues.

Get the Vortix Eye Massager 2.0 for $378.25 (Reg. $445) with coupon code: DEC15.

Yaasa Ergonomic Office Chair

Image credit: Yaasa

Chances are, your home office was not prepared for you to be there for an entire year. Upgrade the space with this ergonomic desk chair. It's seamlessly adjustable to find the right height, depth, neck support, arm support, and more.

Get the Yaasa Ergonomic Office Chair for $306 (Reg. $359.99) with coupon code: DEC15.

KOA ELITE Fascia Deep Tissue Manual Massage Tool

Image credit: MINTBIOLOGY

This specially-designed tool digs into your fascia to break up knots and provide much-needed muscle relief. The only motor is your hand, allowing you to get truly targeted recovery. Plus, it's small enough to fit in your bag.

Get the KOA ELITE Fascia Deep Tissue Manual Massage Tool for $34 (Reg. $69) with coupon code: DEC15.

Tekjoy Shiatsu Kneading Massage Pillow with Extended Velcro Strap

Image credit: Tekjoy

This clever pillow wraps around your neck to give you a kneading Shiatsu massage. Whether you struggle with neck, shoulder, or arm pain, this pillow can give targeted, deep relief. It's easy to use and won't require your hands.

Get the Tekjoy Shiatsu Kneading Massage Pillow with Extended Velcro Strap for $38.25 (Reg. $69) with coupon code: DEC15.

EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Image credit: Flexispot

Standing from time to time while you work is a great way to keep your blood flowing and increase your focus. This adjustable desk makes it easy. Go from sitting to standing back to sitting in just seconds.

Get the EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $216.75 (Reg. $329) with coupon code: DEC15.

REATHLETE Fold Percussive Massager

Image credit: Re-Athlete

Few massage guns are as truly customizable as the REATHLETE. This folding massage gun collapses to be extremely portable and offers four massage intensity levels and five interchangeable heads for targeted massages. Best of all, its ergonomic, adjustable arm lets you get all those hard-to-reach areas.

Get the REATHLETE Fold Percussive Massager for $212.50 (Reg. $350) with coupon code: DEC15.

LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike

Image credit: LifePro Fitness

Who says you can't exercise while you're at work? Kill two birds with one stone with this ingenious, portable exercise bike. It fits under your desk so you can get a casual cardio workout while you're crunching numbers.

Get the LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike for $127.50 (Reg. $187) with coupon code: DEC15.

NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer

Image credit: NOSSK

Working out may be a bit harder these days. This suspension trainer will be like having an entire gym at home. It anchors easily and allows you to do dozens of exercises using your bodyweight.

Get the NOSSK TWIN PRO Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer for $34 (Reg. $47) with coupon code: DEC15.

Neck & Shoulder Wrap with Heating Pads

Image credit: Huggaroo

This Amazon's Choice neck wrap heats up in seconds in your microwave to provide deep, soothing relief. Wrap around your neck and shoulders, temples, eyelids, sore joints, lower back, or anywhere else. It also features lavender aromatherapy that promotes calmness and wellness.

Get the Neck & Shoulder Wrap with Heating Pads for $49.30 (Reg. $65) with coupon code: DEC15.

Non-Slip High-Quality Yoga Mat

Image credit: Amedeo

Yoga is a great way to find balance and get re-centered after a tough day. This non-slip yoga mat gives you a clear space to complete your practice. It's also great for more high-energy workouts.

Get the Non-Slip High-Quality Yoga Mat for $11.86 (Reg. $15) with coupon code: DEC15.