Make Your Office and Home More Presentable with These Lighting Options

July 27, 2021 3 min read

Lamp Depot Annular Color Floor Lamp

Image credit: Lamp Depot

Believe it or not, your lighting situation can have a big impact on your productivity. That's why it's important while working from home (or the office) to invest in great lighting solutions. To help you out, we've rounded up some of the best sales on flexible, practical lighting available today. Check them out.

This minimalist mood lamp offers more than one million colors and 330 multicolor effects that you can adjust using an included remote control. From increasing or decreasing the speed of multicolor effects to dimming or enhancing the light, you'll have complete control over your lighting. You can always set the right ambiance.

Get the Lamp Depot Annular Color Floor Lamp for $104.99 (reg. $179), a savings of 41 percent.

Lamp Depot Circular Color-Changing Lamp

Image credit: Lamp Depot

This circular lamp is a stylish set piece for your home or office. Using the remote control, you can customize the lighting settings for any mood or occasion. Thanks to the lighting memory function, you can set multiple presets depending on how you're feeling.

Get the Lamp Depot Circular Color-Changing Lamp for $62.99 (reg. $149), a savings of 58 percent.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

Image credit: Lamp Depot

It may look like just a thin rod, but this minimalist lamp provides outstanding lighting in the corners of any room. With soft-white, integrated LEDs that provide hours of customized illumination, you can shuffle between more than 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects.

Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for $89.99 (reg. $149), a savings of 40 percent.

Touch-Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting

Image credit: Lamp Depot

This clever set includes six modular tiles, each of which offers 13 fixed colors and three dynamic modes, as well as timing functions, touch-sensor activation, and an included remote control. You can set up a light show every single day with just a touch.

Get Touch-Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting for $49.99 (reg. $75), a savings of 33 percent.

RGB Nixie Tube Clock

Image credit: Lamp Depot

The retro RGB Nixie Tube Clock comes with five cases that host six LEDs that display the time down to the second. With several color modes, it's a cool, practical addition to your nightstand or desk.

Get the RGB Nixie Tube Clock for $109.99 (reg. $140), a savings of 21 percent.

Shadow Lamp Color Projector

Image credit: Lamp Depot

This ingenious color projector is made of anodized aluminum carved from a solid plate that integrates with a high-power LED to create a perfect projection of colors and shades. From mood lighting to creating an artistic shadow piece on your wall, the projector allows you to get creative with your projection surface. Sometimes, you just need a little more shadow.

Get the Shadow Lamp Color Projector for $124.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 37 percent.

Sky Smart Floor Lamp

Image credit: Lamp Depot

Add some intelligence to your home lighting situation. This app-controlled, WiFi-enabled LED lamp works with Amazon Alexa, Echo, and Google Home while providing you infinite light mode options to choose from. With the app, you can also choose a color, adjust the brightness, and create the perfect lighting atmosphere.

Get the Sky Smart Floor Lamp for $129.99.

6-Piece Touch Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting

Image credit: E.P. Light

Reinvent your office with an artsy touch! This modular lighting allows you to create any design you can imagine. Control each tile independently via touch or remote control to change the color, adjust the brightness, or cycle through dynamic lighting modes.

Get the 6-Piece Touch Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting for $42.99 (reg. $75), a savings of 42 percent.

