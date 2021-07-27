Office Furniture

Make Your Office and Home More Presentable with These Lighting Options

These discounted lamps can help make your office look great.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.
Believe it or not, your lighting situation can have a big impact on your productivity. That's why it's important while working from home (or the office) to invest in great lighting solutions. To help you out, we've rounded up some of the best sales on flexible, practical lighting available today. Check them out.

Lamp Depot Annular Color Floor Lamp

Lamp Depot Annular Color Floor Lamp
Image credit: Lamp Depot

This minimalist mood lamp offers more than one million colors and 330 multicolor effects that you can adjust using an included remote control. From increasing or decreasing the speed of multicolor effects to dimming or enhancing the light, you'll have complete control over your lighting. You can always set the right ambiance.

Get the Lamp Depot Annular Color Floor Lamp for $104.99 (reg. $179), a savings of 41 percent.

Lamp Depot Circular Color-Changing Lamp

Lamp Depot Circular Color-Changing Lamp
Image credit: Lamp Depot

This circular lamp is a stylish set piece for your home or office. Using the remote control, you can customize the lighting settings for any mood or occasion. Thanks to the lighting memory function, you can set multiple presets depending on how you're feeling.

Get the Lamp Depot Circular Color-Changing Lamp for $62.99 (reg. $149), a savings of 58 percent.

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp
Image credit: Lamp Depot

It may look like just a thin rod, but this minimalist lamp provides outstanding lighting in the corners of any room. With soft-white, integrated LEDs that provide hours of customized illumination, you can shuffle between more than 16 million colors and 300 multi-color effects.

Get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp for $89.99 (reg. $149), a savings of 40 percent.

Touch-Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting

Touch-Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting
Image credit: Lamp Depot

This clever set includes six modular tiles, each of which offers 13 fixed colors and three dynamic modes, as well as timing functions, touch-sensor activation, and an included remote control. You can set up a light show every single day with just a touch.

Get Touch-Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting for $49.99 (reg. $75), a savings of 33 percent.

RGB Nixie Tube Clock

RGB Nixie Tube Clock
Image credit: Lamp Depot

The retro RGB Nixie Tube Clock comes with five cases that host six LEDs that display the time down to the second. With several color modes, it's a cool, practical addition to your nightstand or desk.

Get the RGB Nixie Tube Clock for $109.99 (reg. $140), a savings of 21 percent.

Shadow Lamp Color Projector

Shadow Lamp Color Projector
Image credit: Lamp Depot

This ingenious color projector is made of anodized aluminum carved from a solid plate that integrates with a high-power LED to create a perfect projection of colors and shades. From mood lighting to creating an artistic shadow piece on your wall, the projector allows you to get creative with your projection surface. Sometimes, you just need a little more shadow.

Get the Shadow Lamp Color Projector for $124.99 (reg. $199), a savings of 37 percent.

Sky Smart Floor Lamp

Sky Smart Floor Lamp
Image credit: Lamp Depot

Add some intelligence to your home lighting situation. This app-controlled, WiFi-enabled LED lamp works with Amazon Alexa, Echo, and Google Home while providing you infinite light mode options to choose from. With the app, you can also choose a color, adjust the brightness, and create the perfect lighting atmosphere.

Get the Sky Smart Floor Lamp for $129.99.

6-Piece Touch Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting

6-Piece Touch Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting
Image credit: E.P. Light

Reinvent your office with an artsy touch! This modular lighting allows you to create any design you can imagine. Control each tile independently via touch or remote control to change the color, adjust the brightness, or cycle through dynamic lighting modes.

Get the 6-Piece Touch Sensitive Modular Wall Lighting for $42.99 (reg. $75), a savings of 42 percent.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Office Furniture

The Best Office Chairs for a Shorter Person to Sit and Fit In

Office Furniture

Take a Seat in the Best Office Chairs for Less Than $300

Office Furniture

15 Modern Office Furniture and Layout Trends (Infographic)