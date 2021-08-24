The Best Tech Gadgets on Sale Now

August 24, 2021 3 min read

AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger

Image credit: AtomXS

Entrepreneurs love tech . But not just tech that powers their businesses, they also love tech that makes their day-to-day easier. As such, we've rounded up some of the coolest tech products on the web that's on sale today. Plus, for a limited time, when you spend at least $50 in-store, you'll earn a $10 store credit within 14 days of your purchase, as long as your total exceeds $50 after any returns. Check out some of the best deals available now.

Need to charge your iPhone throughout the day, but don't want to carry a clunky power bank? This keychain charger has a 1,300mAh battery capacity, that can almost completely recharge your iPhone from 0 percent. You'll always have emergency power whenever you need it.

Get the AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger for $34.99 (reg. $49), a savings of 30 percent.

Slide Fitness Smart Watch

Image credit: Slide

Get more out of your fitness routine without breaking the bank on an expensive smartwatch! This budget-friendly watch features seven smart functions, including SMS and call alerts, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and much more. It'll even remind you to take a sip of water when you haven't for a while.

Get the Slide Fitness Smart Watch for $39.99 (reg. $99), a savings of 60 percent.

Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds

Image credit: Coby

Enjoy the convenience of wireless earbuds without the enormous price tag. These earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for a solid connection no matter what you're up to. Plus, you can answer calls and activate Siri or Google Assistant with just your voice.

Get the Coby® True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds for $39.99 (reg. $79), a savings of 50 percent.

True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds + Charging Case

Image credit: Coby

Thanks to the included charging case, these earbuds can provide up to 22 hours of playtime, making them a great choice for commuters and exercisers alike. Pair them with your device and start jamming out wirelessly in no time.

Get the True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds + Charging Case for $39.99 (reg. $79), a savings of 50 percent.

GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight

Image credit: Go-Tough

This high-capacity power bank is perfect for the outdoorsy entrepreneur. It's built to sustain extreme temperatures, rain, dust, and vibrations. With a 5,000mAh capacity, it can simultaneously charge a battery and smartphone for more than 600 charge cycles. Plus, it even has an LED flashlight and SOS signal blinker built-in for emergencies.

Get the GO-TOUGH Power Bank with LED Flashlight for $39.99 (reg. $49), a savings of 20 percent.

Chargeworx 10,000mah Power Bank with AirPods Holder

Image credit: Fesco Group

Heading out for a long time? Make sure all of your devices have portable power with the Chargeworx. This massive, 10,000mAh battery can provide up to 75 hours of extra power for your smartphone and other USB-powered devices. It even has a dedicated charging slot for your Apple AirPods.

Get the Chargeworx 10,000mah Power Bank with AirPods Holder for $44.99 (reg. $49), a savings of 10 percent.

FirstHealth™ Full Room UV-C Sterilizing Lamp with Motion Sensor

Image credit: First Health

Taking more precautions in regards to cleanliness these days? You're smart. But normal cleaning can only do so much, and you can't spend your entire life cleaning. This sterilizing lamp uses UV-C light to give you additional disinfecting power by killing up to 99.9 percent of viruses, germs, and other bacteria using a 360º, motion sensor-powered sterilization method, the company says.

Get the FirstHealth™ Full Room UV-C Sterilizing Lamp with Motion Sensor for $79.99 (reg. $99), a savings of 20 percent.