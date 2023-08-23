Ethan "Haze" Hayes, 22, picked up the hobby in college — then turned it into a full-time career.

Ethan "Haze" Hayes, 22, started making beats in the summer of 2019, right before his freshman year at Bryant University.

Hayes had a musical background — he'd played the piano from a young age — and picked up the hobby for fun after watching people create their own beats on YouTube.

But Hayes' newfound past-time would become a lucrative side hustle, then a full-blown music career, while he was still a college student.