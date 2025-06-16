Build a Brand That Gets You Noticed—Starting with This One Tool Learn how technology can help entrepreneurs and professionals craft polished, authentic digital identities.

By Jeremy Gustine Edited by Maria Bailey

Key Takeaways

  • It's not only changing how businesses run — it's also redefining how people show up in the world.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a digital-first world, your first impression rarely happens in person. It happens online — in Google results, on LinkedIn, in your byline. Whether you're a founder, freelancer or future exec, how you show up digitally shapes the opportunities you get. But until recently, building a credible, polished personal brand required time, money and professional help.

AI is changing that. It's not just transforming how businesses operate. It's transforming how individuals present themselves.

AI can amplify — or undermine — your brand

AI branding tools promise speed, scale and studio-quality polish. But here's the truth: AI won't fix a messy brand. It will just make the mess more visible.

Too many people expect AI to do all the work — to generate their voice, define their message and reach their audience. But when you skip the foundational work, the content it produces tends to feel generic or misaligned. The brands that succeed with AI are led by people who are clear about what they stand for, how they speak and who they're speaking to.

AI is an amplifier. If you feed it clarity, you get consistency. If you feed it confusion, you get noise.

Creative vision still matters

Think of AI as your assistant, not your replacement. The best results come when you approach it like a creative director — providing direction, editing with care and injecting personal perspective. AI can help you write faster, create visuals and automate workflow, but it can't replace your lived experience or your intuition.

Your tone, stories and opinions are what make your brand memorable. AI helps scale that — not substitute it.

Applying AI with intention

If you're just getting started, focus on three areas where AI can make the biggest impact.

Start with your visual identity. If you don't have professional photos, AI-generated headshots can instantly upgrade your presence across LinkedIn, websites, pitch decks and even speaking proposals. One consultant I worked with used consistent AI-generated photos across her content, creating a recognizable image that made her brand feel more credible and cohesive — without a photoshoot.

Then, apply AI to your messaging and content. Use it to brainstorm ideas, draft outlines and edit posts. But always refine the output to make sure your voice comes through.

Finally, look at workflow automation. AI can summarize calls, suggest content ideas and even help manage your calendar.

What success looks like

I've personally seen solopreneurs use AI-generated headshots, content templates and automation to transform their brand on a shoestring budget — getting booked for podcasts, signing new clients and landing speaking gigs.

The common thread? They didn't treat AI as a shortcut. They treated it as a creative partner.

What to watch out for

Of course, AI isn't without risk. The biggest mistake is outsourcing your voice completely. If your content starts to sound like everyone else's, you lose what makes you distinctive. Authenticity is still the currency of trust.

Another trap is tool overload. New AI platforms launch daily, but chasing them all will scatter your focus. Start simple. Master one or two that support your workflow, like ChatGPT for writing or Gemini for quick summaries, and grow from there.

The future belongs to those who adapt

AI is no longer optional. It's a strategic advantage for anyone building a reputation online. As it becomes more embedded in content creation, branding and business ops, the people who learn to use it thoughtfully will stand out.

More importantly, AI is lowering the barrier to high-quality personal branding. You no longer need a team or a five-figure budget to look like a pro. What you do need is vision, clarity, and the willingness to lead the process.

If you bring the perspective, AI can bring the power.
Jeremy Gustine

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Founder and CEO of PhotoPacks.AI

Jeremy Gustine is a seasoned software developer and entrepreneur. As founder of PhotoPacks.AI, he blends his passion for AI and computer vision to make professional, creative tools accessible to all, helping people elevate their personal and professional brands.

