Discover how Cape Water Tours transformed from a kitchen-table idea into one of Delaware’s most innovative family businesses on the new episode of America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®. Founders David and Michele Greene shared a wealth of inspiration and practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to turn their vision into reality—all while navigating setbacks, listening to customers, and embracing family support.

Lessons in Adaptation and Listening

The Greenes didn’t start their business by sticking stubbornly to a single plan. Instead, they learned to listen closely to what their customers truly wanted. Originally envisioning a water taxi service, the couple pivoted quickly when they saw more demand for eco tours, sunset cruises, and creative experiences like live music and murder mysteries. This ability to adapt and meet changing demand helped the business thrive even before critical infrastructure, like a new dock, was built.

The Power of Family and Community

Family involvement is central to Cape Water Tours’ story. From making decisions at the dinner table to watching their daughter become a captain, the Greenes highlight how supporting one another and inviting loved ones into the business can multiply success. Their approach empowered the entire family and provided strength during challenging times.

Smarter Growth Through Technology

Rather than expanding by simply buying more boats, the team focused on maximizing their resources by using robust reservation software and historical data to optimize their tours and schedules. This smart use of technology made the business more profitable, efficient, and sustainable.

The episode is a masterclass for entrepreneurs looking for actionable strategies, honest discussions of risk, and stories about learning together as a family.

