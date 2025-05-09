She Quit Corporate Life to Pursue a Side Hustle With Her Sister. They Saw Over $100,000 During Launch Weekend — and Now Have an 8-Figure Brand. Jess Stern and her sister Becca Stern live far apart — but their business keeps them close.
Key Takeaways
- The Stern sisters invested their personal savings to get their side hustle off the ground at a trade show.
- The pair did six figures in orders in one weekend — a feat that inspired them to dream "much, much bigger."
It's the era of the side hustle, and if you've ever considered starting one to earn some extra cash outside of your 9-5, you're in good company. These days, more than one-third of U.S. adults have side hustles, and their supplemental gigs make an average of $891 a month, according to recent research from Bankrate. Of course, the most successful side hustlers see much higher earnings, especially when they start a business that brings in nearly as much as — or significantly more than — their full-time sources of income.
Jess Stern, 33, of London, England, is one of them. Read more about how she and her sister started and grew their business, here. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In