Acknowledging these harsh realities can help you increase your chances of long-term success.

The idea of being your own boss appeals to many aspiring entrepreneurs. In addition to this freedom and flexibility, there's also the possibility of unlimited earning potential. However, entrepreneurship is much more complicated and challenging than most people think. I've started multiple companies, and I can tell you first hand it is not easy — but very doable.

So before you chase your entrepreneurial dreams, here are four harsh truths every new entrepreneur will undoubtedly face.

