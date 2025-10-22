Key Takeaways It’s the season 13 premiere of ‘Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.’

Contestants have just 60 seconds to win the attention — and hopefully the backing — of legendary investors.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back, and season 13 blasts off with high stakes, electrifying drama and jaw-dropping pitches!

On every episode of the show, contestants looking to make their mark on the business world must prove that they have what it takes in 60 seconds or less. If their pitch captures our board of investors’ hearts and minds, life-changing money is sure to follow. But if they flub the pitch, it’s game over.

Watch entrepreneurs deliver rapid-fire pitches, sweat through tough investor questions, and improvise under the ultimate pressure. How does one contestant react when investor Dhani Jones exclaims, “You’re dead in the water!”?

Investor Kim Perell‘s eyes light up when she hears one company’s cost structure — “I love 90% margins!” — but are the founders asking for too much money without enough stake?

And, can a contestant recover when investor Jon Bier says the words that no entrepreneur wants to hear? “I don’t understand your business.”

Don’t miss Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch season 13 — the drama is real, and the lessons are invaluable. Discover strategies to perfect your own pitch, learn from the best and get inspired to take your shot!

Season 13, Episode 1 Board of Investors

Season 13, Episode 1 Entrepreneurs

Andrew and Sammi Ekmark, co-founders of Ink’d Greetings

HQ Wang, founder and CEO of Zenibee

Demi Oyolede, founder of Limpiar

How to Watch

Season 13 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.