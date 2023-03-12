What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Looking to level up your free time? Check out what's playing on Entrepreneur TV this week!

Entrepreneur TV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who want to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.

This week be sure to watch episodes of:



Mirage (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

This Week's Featured Featured Film!

In 1968, at the ripe age of 26, Peter Kalikow was confident he could build a better car than anyone else. So he took the money he made in the construction and put it all on the line to take on the automotive establishment.

Tech Talk (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

TECH TALK is the journey to discover innovators shaping our future.

Episode 107: See Flying Cars, Taxis & Rescue Vehicles, we go to find out more. Discover 3D holographic food and drones that fly into burning buildings to warn the Fire Fighters.

Celebrity Business Tips (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

CELEBRITY BUSINESS TIPS showcases actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs as they share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.

Episode 101: Actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs alike all share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.

Elevator Pitch (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

On ENTREPRENEUR ELEVATOR PITCH, entrepreneurs have 60 seconds to pitch a business idea to a boardroom of investors.

Episode 704: Some are seasoned pros who have already built and sold businesses, while others have yet to complete their first product. But one trait they all share in common, however, is not being shy about having bold asks.

Episode 802: Learn the finer points of pitching and deal-making in the new episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Unfiltered (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

UNFILTERED with Jessica Abo pulls back the curtain to have candid conversations with business owners and entrepreneurs.

Episode 102: Founders of companies like HeyMama, Pretty Litter, an event marketing company, and a children's book author sit down with Jessica Abo.



Habits and Hustle (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

HABITS AND HUSTLE host Jennifer Cohen brings thought leaders and notable game-changers into thought-provoking conversations identifying effective techniques and ideas to help listeners level up their physical and mental capabilities.

Episode 102: Andy Petranek and Michael Stanwyck, the founders of Whole Life Challenge, talk about the difference between "being fit" and "being healthy" and how Andy and Michael went from the fitness-focused world to create a total wellness program.



That Will Never Work (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

THAT WILL NEVER WORK's lively conversations showcase Marc's unique combination of analytical skills and tough love, with a healthy dose of humor to provide actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.

Episode 111: Cicero Learning, a business that helps families with the problem of global education access on a bespoke basis. It's an educational method referred to as "World Schooling" which has become a hot topic thanks to the pandemic when laptop wielding parents realized that certain job types can now be done from literally anywhere in the world.

Action and Ambition (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

ACTION AND AMBITION Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the world's most ambitious people's backstories, mindsets, and actions.

Episode 111: Andrew Medal chats with Aubrey Marcus about the inception of Onnit on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he derives his creativity and building a mega millions dollar business.



Mindvalley Talks (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

MINDVALLEY TALKS brings you the best personal growth video content from the most brilliant minds on the planet.

Episode 105: "The biggest lie that we've ever been told or sold in our lives and businesses is that we have to be serious to be successful."



Cooking with Cohen (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

COOKING WITH COHEN host Jennifer Cohen has been in the health and fitness world for some time, but she's never had a cooking show quite like this before.

Episode 103: Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules is here this week to show us some recipes from his new book, Fancy AF Cocktails!