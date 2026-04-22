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Key Takeaways Quiet periods don’t mean your business is broken — they expose whether you’ve built a system or are still running on personal hustle.

Revenue alone won’t save you. Without margins and cash flow discipline, growth can actually make things worse.

A 90-day cash buffer and clear visibility into your cash conversion cycle give you the breathing room to think and lead instead of react.

Every business owner eventually faces a recurring phenomenon that triggers a silent, suffocating anxiety: the period of calm. I am referring to those weeks of low productivity or scheduled off-seasons where commercial activity seems to enter a deep slumber. For the entrepreneur still operating with a “warrior” mindset, Stage 1 or 2 of growth, these days are an inexhaustible source of stress. While your team rests and the phone stops ringing, your fixed expenses do not take a vacation. Payroll, rent and taxes march on relentlessly, regardless of your current sales volume.

In my career as a business coach and CEO, I have seen thousands of leaders trapped in this dynamic, feeling overwhelmed by chaotic agendas that prevent them from focusing on strategic growth. They are afraid to stop because their company is not yet an independent system; it is merely an extension of their personal effort. This is where we must apply a fundamental distinction from the Scaling Up framework: the difference between having a bank balance and possessing a system that generates predictable, constant cash flow.

In this game of corporate chess, Cash is the King. The King provides the position, the defense, and the security needed to stay in the game when the unexpected occurs. However, Flow is the Queen. She is the piece with the most mobility; she is the one who actually executes the strategy, connects all areas of the operation, and, at the end of the day, is the one who wins the game. Mastering the “Queen” allows you to scale your impact and, more importantly, reduce the operational drama.

Many leaders in the Grow Up stage make the technical error of thinking that the answer to their financial hurdles is simply to sell more. They believe a spike in revenue will magically resolve a lack of liquidity. This is one of the most dangerous fallacies in entrepreneurship. Pursuing top-line growth without a clear cost structure and healthy margins is like trying to fill a leaky bucket by pouring water in faster.

If your business model is fundamentally inefficient, scaling will only accelerate your path to bankruptcy. At Growth Institute, where we have trained over 356,000 executives across 70 countries, we emphasize that an entrepreneur creates, but a CEO scales. To scale effectively, you must stop being a technician, the person who does the work, and become the CEO who designs the systems that do the work.

Cash determines survival and growth

In the Scaling Up methodology, Cash is one of the “4 Decisions” (People, Strategy, Execution, and Cash) that determine the survival and growth of an organization. I always tell my clients: Put on your own oxygen mask first. If a CEO is suffocating from a lack of cash, they cannot think strategically; they become reactive and prone to errors that compromise the company’s culture.

To transition from a warrior to a leader of leaders, you must build a financial cushion. Maintaining a reserve equivalent to 90 days of operating flow is not a luxury; it is a survival requirement. This 90-day buffer is the oxygen that allows your company to breathe during those periods of calm. It gives you the strategic clarity to focus on high-impact activities instead of merely surviving day-to-day.

The transition to a “Scale Up” requires a shift in capabilities. You must be able to answer the questions that make most founders uncomfortable. Most leaders fail because they don’t know exactly how much runway their company has if sales were to stop today.

If you cannot measure your Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC), the days it takes from the moment a dollar leaves your pocket until it returns with a profit, then you do not have control over your Queen. The CCC is the purest health metric of a business. Optimizing it is the fastest way to generate cash internally without relying on high-interest credit lines that create more drama.

To reduce financial drama and regain control of your time, you must implement a fierce discipline of execution. Here are three immediate actions every professional CEO should integrate:

Establish a Meeting Rhythm: Constant communication regarding the state of the treasury is vital. Daily or weekly huddles prevent surprises and align the team. Visualize and Measure Data: If you can’t measure it, you can’t improve it. You need a dashboard showing your projected cash flow for at least 13 weeks to start leading strategically. Proactive Management: You must be aggressive in collections and strategic in payments. Use technology to automate reminders and predict potential flow gaps before they become crises.

My mission is to help one million entrepreneurs scale faster and with less drama. To reach this, you must understand that your company is like a person: it requires specific attention and the right tools. Periods of calm should not be times of anguish, but opportunities for strategic reflection.

Always remember: the routine sets you free. Implement flow control processes today so that during the next period of calm, your only concern is deciding which book you will read to continue elevating your leadership mindset. Are you the CEO your company needs to protect its King and empower its Queen? It is time to scale your impact and leave the drama behind.