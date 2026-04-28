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Key Takeaways Climate change is driving a sharp rise in rental property insurance premiums, putting pressure on landlords’ margins and long-term returns.

As risks increase and coverage tightens, adapting through smarter risk management and cost strategies is becoming essential for staying profitable.

For landlords in 2026, the steady climb in insurance premiums is no longer an isolated financial annoyance — it’s a direct reflection of intensifying climate risks. Hurricanes, wildfires, floods, hailstorms and other climate-driven disasters have pushed premiums upward for nearly all types of property insurance. As premiums rise, profits decline, leaving landlords in high-risk and historically low-risk regions alike questioning how long they can reasonably absorb these shocks.

Landlords are not alone. Homeowners across the country have watched their own insurance premiums rise rapidly since the late 2010s, raising the overall cost of housing. But while homeowners can partially offset these costs through sales timing or by relocating, landlords face a structurally different problem: Insurance expenses directly erode net operating income and reduce property profitability year over year.

The difficulty has become so pronounced in some states that obtaining coverage at all — let alone at a sustainable rate — is becoming a challenge.

In many markets, insurers are pulling back coverage, raising deductibles or exiting entirely. This leaves landlords paying more for less, introducing uncertainty into investment strategies and long-term planning. This financial pressure is showing up in rental markets, influencing negotiations around rents, landlord operating decisions and even local housing supply.

What’s typically covered in landlord insurance?

Landlord policies provide dwelling coverage for structural damage, liability protection for accidents, and optional coverage — such as flood insurance — in high-risk areas.

Because climate risks are shifting quickly, policies that seemed proportional just a few years ago may no longer reflect current exposure, requiring a frequent review to avoid gaps that could become costly during a claim.

The rise of rental property insurance premiums over time

Insurance premiums have outpaced inflation, a trend deeply tied to climate volatility. The Treasury Department reports that between 2018 and 2022, home insurance prices rose roughly 8% faster than overall inflation — a growth rate that translates to shrinking profit margins for landlords who rely on stable operating expenses to project returns.

While coastal markets have grappled with high premiums for decades, the inland surge is new. Those in the Great Plains, for example, have seen dramatic hikes due largely to hail damage. In 2024 alone, hailstorm-related losses reached $54 billion in insured claims.

Nebraska now reports average homeowners’ premiums near $6,400 — the highest in the country — and similar patterns are emerging in multifamily and investment rental portfolios. For landlords, this means higher operating costs with no guarantee that rents can or will rise enough to maintain margins.

What’s driving the spike in insurance costs?

Climate change and catastrophic weather exposure:

Extreme weather events now occur more frequently and cause more damage, raising claim costs and prompting insurers to adjust premiums aggressively. From hurricane-prone coasts to the wildfire-prone West, insurance carriers are recalibrating risk models — and landlords are footing the bill through higher premiums and narrowed coverage.

When insurance becomes costlier and less comprehensive, landlords’ profit margins contract. For some, that means absorbing losses. For others, it means attempting rent increases that may or may not be supported by local markets.

Rising property values and rebuilding costs:

Inflation in building materials and labor has raised the replacement cost of damaged properties. Higher replacement values mean insurers must carry more risk, and those additional costs cascade down to policyholders. For landlords, high replacement costs translate directly into steeper premiums and reduced net operating income.

Supply chain disruptions and inflation:

Repair timelines and materials shortages increase claim payouts, further pressuring insurers. These same forces already raise landlords’ capital expenditures, creating a dual squeeze: Rising maintenance costs and rising insurance costs simultaneously eat into profit margins.

Liability exposure in rental markets:

Liability is also becoming more expensive. Tenant protections, litigation risk and higher defense costs have made liability premiums harder to control. Even when landlords avoid liability judgments, legal fees ripple through premium pricing. Again, these expenses reduce profitability before rent adjustments can compensate.

Reinsurance costs:

Reinsurance — “insurance for insurers” — has doubled in cost between 2018 and 2023. Higher reinsurance pricing is passed directly to landlords in the form of higher premiums. This factor is rarely visible to property owners, but it has become a structural driver of shrinking rental margins in high-risk zones.

Record high premiums for at-risk properties:

Multifamily insurance costs rose more than 75% between 2019 and 2024, increasing from around $39 per unit per month to $68. States like Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, California and parts of Colorado are experiencing the sharpest increases, with some carriers halting new policies altogether.

When coverage becomes scarce, landlords face an unenviable choice: Pay steep premiums that reduce profitability or operate with reduced coverage and greater financial exposure.

Who is ultimately footing the bill?

In theory, landlords could preserve profits by raising rents. In practice, competitive pressures often prevent full cost pass-through. Where tenants are price sensitive or where competing landlords are not raising rents, increasing premiums often depress landlords’ returns instead of raising tenants’ housing costs.

Affordable housing providers face even tighter constraints. Because rents are regulated or capped, insurance costs directly reduce operating margins and can delay maintenance, rehabilitation or future development — ultimately reducing housing supply.

When landlords cannot pass costs through rents, insurance premiums function as a tax on profitability. Over time, persistent reductions in return can alter investment strategy and regional housing supply decisions.

Strategic adjustments for landlords

Preventative maintenance:

Improving property resilience can modestly ease premiums and reduce future claims — both of which protect margins.

Location-specific mitigation investments:

Storm windows, ember-resistant retrofit materials, flood barriers, defensible landscaping and fortified roofs help reduce exposure in high-risk climates.

Renovating older properties:

Bringing older buildings up to code improves insurability and may lower premiums relative to aging stock left unimproved — and reduces insurance-related profit drag.

Policy comparison and coverage adjustments:

Comparing landlord-appropriate policies (e.g., DP-1 vs. DP-3) ensures landlords aren’t overinsured in some categories and underinsured in others, improving consistency in expenses.

Will premiums eventually go down?

Markets may correct, but not quickly. Climate risk pricing is unlikely to reverse in the near term, and some researchers worry landlord insurance prices could eventually pressure property valuations. Lower property values, in turn, could disrupt financing markets and change return expectations for landlords and developers. These dynamics matter because rental housing investment assumes predictable risk and reliable expense categories — two assumptions the climate crisis has begun to challenge.

Moving forward

Insurance premiums for residential rental properties have risen substantially since 2019, and research indicates that nearly three-quarters of these costs are absorbed by landlords rather than passed through to tenants. That means declining profits in real terms and long-term uncertainty around investment returns.

Still, rising insurance costs need not derail rental housing. Understanding the drivers behind premium increases and adaptive investment strategies — from preventative infrastructure to smarter insurance shopping — can help landlords preserve profitability despite a changing climate.