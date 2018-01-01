Adobe
Graphic Design
Learn Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign For Less Than $35
This 41-hour training covers Adobe's most important graphic design tools to help you fast-track a creative career.
Office Culture
The Work Perk That Matters More Than Free Food, Gym Equipment or an Open-Office Plan
Adobe's "Work in Progress" report will make you rethink what really motivates you in the office.
Adobe
Adobe Issues Emergency Update to Flash After Ransomware Attacks
The software maker urged the more than 1 billion users of Flash on Windows, Mac, Chrome and Linux computers to update the product as quickly as possible.
On-Demand
Brands Must Embrace Cable Cord-Cutters for Marketing Effectiveness
The rise in on-demand services is causing significant challenges for brands.
Technology
Google Just Revealed When It's Banning Adobe Flash From Its Display Ads
Until recently, up to 90 percent of rich media ads on desktop reportedly used Flash.
Adobe
Adobe's Latest Product Lets You Turn a Photo of a Document Into a Fully Functional Digital File
The global software giant's new mobile-optimized cloud streamlines the process of creating, editing, sharing and signing documents on the fly.
Photoshop
Hey Designers, Dream On
Photoshop celebrates 25 years with a beautiful, artistic video montage.
Legal Issues
Apple, Google Reach New Deal to End U.S. Lawsuit Over Employee Poaching
The settlement aims to resolve an antitrust class action lawsuit by tech workers.
Management Lessons Leadership
Why CEOs Need Mentors -- They Accelerate Learning
A young entrepreneur explains the benefits of the advice he received from an seasoned executive at a large company.
Internet TV
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps
The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Videos
The Idiot's Guide to Making a Video for Your Business
Never shot a video before? Don't fret -- we're here to walk you through it.