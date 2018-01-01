Bill and Melinda Gates
Communication Strategies
How Billionaire Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates Settle Disagreements
The spouses and Gates Foundation founders give insight into how their working partnership has evolved over time.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.