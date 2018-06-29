CBD

More From This Topic

This Is Non-Negotiable: Cannabis Legalization Must Include Restorative Justice

This Is Non-Negotiable: Cannabis Legalization Must Include Restorative Justice

Legal marijuana will be a new injustice unless the industry takes the lead to advocate for the people and communities most damaged by the war on drugs.
Dasheeda Dawson | 6 min read
Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?

Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?

Not all of hype about mammoth companies staking corners in the cannabis market is accurate but the trend is clear.
Bethany Gomez | 4 min read
DEA Moves Some CBD Medicines off Schedule 1

DEA Moves Some CBD Medicines off Schedule 1

Though a limited expansion of cannabis access it is a significant time DEA has removed cannabis in any from Schedule 1.
2 min read
Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest

Blue Moon Hemp Wins Leafwire's Miami Pitch Contest

Pitch contests, long standard in traditional industries, give cannabis entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet investors.
Peter Vogel | 3 min read
Coca-Cola Is 'In Talks' to Make Marijuana-Infused Drinks

Coca-Cola Is 'In Talks' to Make Marijuana-Infused Drinks

They're the latest beverage company to tap into the surging demand.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
Report: CBD Market To Hit $22 Billion By 2022

Report: CBD Market To Hit $22 Billion By 2022

Sales of the hemp-based compound will surpass those of legal cannabis.
Javier Hasse | 4 min read
Now that Epidiolex Is FDA Approved, What Does That Means for the CBD Business?

Now that Epidiolex Is FDA Approved, What Does That Means for the CBD Business?

How to use the FDA's historic decision to your advantage.
Robert Di Marco | 5 min read
How to Start and Market Your CBD Company

How to Start and Market Your CBD Company

An immense market is developing quickly for CBD health and beauty products, including in states that have not legalized marijuana.
Dasheeda Dawson | 8 min read
This Week in Weed: The FDA and the Big3 Say "Yes" to Cannabis.

This Week in Weed: The FDA and the Big3 Say "Yes" to Cannabis.

Introducing our new video series dedicated to keeping you highly informed.
Conrad Martin | 1 min read
Researchers Amazed by Cases of Cannabis Helping Children Failed by Conventional Medicine

Researchers Amazed by Cases of Cannabis Helping Children Failed by Conventional Medicine

A growing body of data is showing CBD, the active ingredient in medical marijuana, is a powerfully effective medicine for children suffering rare seizure disorders
Andre Bourque | 6 min read
