Crumbs Bake Shop
Cupcakes
Aiming to Be More Than Just Cupcakes, Crumbs Ventures Into Breakfast
Marcus Lemonis is bringing a limited breakfast menu to select Crumbs locations.
More From This Topic
Food Businesses
Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group
The recently shuttered cupcake chain could stay open with financing help from an investor group.
Cupcakes
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Closes All Stores
A week after being delisted from Nasdaq, Crumbs has abruptly closed all 65 locations nationwide.
Food Businesses
Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead
Reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated, say the duo behind one of the nation's leading cupcakeries.
Cupcakes
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq
The largest cupcake chain in the U.S. is set to delist, after failing to meet stockholder equity requirement.
Finance
A Roundup of Rivals in the Cupcake Craze
On the day Crumbs Bake Shop begins trading on Nasdaq, here's a look at some of its inventive competitors.