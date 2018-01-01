Crumbs Bake Shop

Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group
Food Businesses

Crumbs Could Get Reprieve Thanks to Investor Group

The recently shuttered cupcake chain could stay open with financing help from an investor group.
Katie Little | 2 min read
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Closes All Stores
Cupcakes

Cupcake Chain Crumbs Closes All Stores

A week after being delisted from Nasdaq, Crumbs has abruptly closed all 65 locations nationwide.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead
Food Businesses

Georgetown Cupcake Founders: We're Living Proof That the Cupcake Isn't Dead

Reports of its death have been greatly exaggerated, say the duo behind one of the nation's leading cupcakeries.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq
Cupcakes

Cupcake Chain Crumbs Delisted From Nasdaq

The largest cupcake chain in the U.S. is set to delist, after failing to meet stockholder equity requirement.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
A Roundup of Rivals in the Cupcake Craze
Finance

A Roundup of Rivals in the Cupcake Craze

On the day Crumbs Bake Shop begins trading on Nasdaq, here's a look at some of its inventive competitors.
Teri Evans
