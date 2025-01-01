Deepseek
¿Qué es DeepSeek? El nuevo titán chino de la IA que está sacudiendo a Silicon Valley
Con una inversión modesta y capacidades impresionantes, DeepSeek ha escalado al primer puesto en descargas de aplicaciones móviles.
'Everyone Can Profit From It': What Is DeepSeek? China's 'Cheap' to Make AI Chatbot Climbs to the Top of Apple, Google U.S. App Stores
DeepSeek researchers claim it was developed for less than $6 million, a contrast to the $100 million it takes U.S. tech startups to create AI.
Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
NVIDIA's stock price plunge is a deep value opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the leading AI player globally.
Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
After Chinese company DeepSeek claimed to beat the computing power and cost efficiency compared to Nvidia, markets began to shift aggressively.